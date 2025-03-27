Devils Build Connections to Students via Gaming Partnership | FEATURE

As the Devils battled the Ottawa Senators on the ice at Prudential Center last Saturday for the team’s Gaming Theme Night, sitting in an upper concourse section of seats was a group of New Jersey students taking in the action. When intermission hit, the students gathered inside the Devils Gaming Group Lounge to grab a controller and play a little EA NHL 25 on one of several monitors and consoles located in the room.

The students were special guests of the Devils, NHL, NHLPA and PlayVS. The four organizations announced a new partnership to support esports and gaming for middle and high school students in the greater New Jersey area.

“We’ve been in conversations with the NHL, NHLPA and the Devils for a long time,” said Veronica Sander, PlayVS VP Strategic Partnerships. “(We) put together the idea to create a connection between our Esports Network, which spans about 5,000 schools across the country here in New Jersey and really connect our students and our schools with the Devils Gaming Group program.

“We’re excited to bring the first group of kids out tonight to introduce them to the lounge, introduce them to EA NHL – some of them have played, some of them have not – and really create the connection between esports and hockey.”

Through the partnership, students have the opportunity to compete in gaming for their schools at no cost, utilizing the PlayVS platform. Additionally, participating schools will have the opportunity to utilize the Devils Gaming Group Lounge throughout the spring for games, events and more.

“We’re really excited to have PlayVS as a partner. They are the biggest digital platform for middle schoolers and high schoolers in North America,” said Jillian Frechette, the Devils Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re already really active with those age groups on the ice with hockey. But what a wonderful way to draw them into our community and with a different dimension. PlayVS is going to be a great partner and we’re pretty happy about that.”

The guest students and their parents were joined in the Gaming Group Lounge by NJ Devil, Devils alum Grant Marshall and gamers Henreek and Kosmic.

“It's really special. When I walked into the lounge, it’s such an awesome atmosphere,” Sander said. “The kids have a chance to play EA NHL 25 on the computers. They get to watch the hockey game. I just want them to enjoy this experience, to be part of this atmosphere, connect with the Devils and create a path for future engagements.”

The evening provided a bit of digital game play combined with in-person interactions that are so important to childhood development and growth.

“Gamification and community are really important,” Frechette said. “When you’re a brand you’re trying to figure out the difference between real-life experiences and digital experiences. Here there is an intersection. They’re going to have a digital experience in a real-life room with a bunch of kids that are looking to have fun and enjoy some hockey.”

And for many students, gaming is their only outlet and connection to others. And the Devils, NHL, NHLPA and PlayVS are trying to nurture that connection.

“About 50 percent of the kids that participate in PlayVS are not participating in any other extracurricular activities,” Sander said. “So, this is their chance to build leadership, communication, have a sense of belonging, increase their mental wellbeing because they have a team and people to be a part of their community. It really is so much more than gaming. It’s the way they have connection. It’s a really special opportunity for kids in high school that didn’t exist 10 years ago.”