Devils Sweep Home-and-Home Series v. Wild | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• The Devils thought they had won the game in overtime on a Paul Cotter goal. However, after a review the play was deemed offside and the goal was wiped out.

Seconds after the Wild tied the game at 1-1 in the third period, the Devils thought they had quickly retaken the lead. Defenseman Brett Pesce took what appeared to be a harmless shot that hit Gustavsson up high and then trickled down his back. As Gustavsson reached back with his glove to stop the puck and backed up toward the goal line. It appeared the puck may have crossed over the goal line. However, after a video review the referees ruled it no goal, which is what was called on the ice.

The Devils shrugged off both waved off goals and still managed to earn two points.

"It's part of the game and goals get called back all the time," Luke Hughes said. "We did a really good job of coming together. Not getting too high or too low and staying even keel."

"It's a game of emotions. We're up, tied game, we're up again, tied game again, goals called back," Hischier said. "There are a lot of emotions going through the players, but I think we handled that pretty well, stuck with it and finished the job at the end."

• Hischier picked up his fourth goal in the past two games against Minnesota, which included a hat trick Saturday night. Hischier now has 170 career goals, tying Pat Verbeek for seventh in Devils’ history.

• Luke Hughes did it all for the Devils. Not only did he score a goal, but he created the play that gave the Devils a 2-1 lead in the third period. The Devils had lost an offensive zone draw and Minnesota was breaking the puck out. The Wild’s Justin Brazeau was carrying and as Hughes was backpedaling, he waved his stick at the puck and knocked it off the stick of Brazeau and conveniently to Stefan Noesen, who would find Hischier for the backdoor tap in. But without Hughes’ efforts, it would never have come to be.

• Hughes was a scratch two games ago due to an injury. The past two games he’s fought through it to be in the lineup. And he’s been doing his best lately, including picking up his seventh goal of the season with a perfect shot. The puck came to him with space on the left side of the ice. Hughes skated to the down and ripped a hard shot low and far side.

• Gustavsson gets in his set position for the shot holding his glove high to protect against a shot above the shoulder when he drops into the butterfly. That makes him susceptible to shots low on the glove side. Hughes’ shot is perfectly placed over the leg pad and under the glove. The shot came from the dot and at 90 miles per hour, making it difficult for Gustavsson to adjust to make a stop.

• Hughes has six points (1g-5a) in his past three games for New Jersey.

• Brian Dumoulin played in his 700th career NHL game against Minnesota. He played his first career game Dec. 14, 2013 with Pittsburgh.