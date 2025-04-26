Devils Eye Game 4 Victory After Friday's Marathon Win | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils return to the ice at Prudential Center Sunday afternoon with a major opportunity: a chance to even their first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes after a thrilling double-overtime win in Game 3.

Friday’s 3–2 victory was one of the gutsiest performances of the season for the Devils. Simon Nemec played hero, scoring his first career Stanley Cup Playoff goal 9:33 into the second overtime — ending the longest game ever played at Prudential Center.

“Not many things in hockey feel better than that,” Nemec said afterward. “It’s a moment I’ll remember my whole life.”

The Devils needed every ounce of resilience to get it done. Already missing Brenden Dillon and Luke Hughes due to injuries, New Jersey lost defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic early in Game 3 after a collision along the boards. Forced to play more than three periods with just five defensemen, the blue line leaned heavily on Brian Dumoulin (36:24 of ice time) , Brett Pesce (32:30), Dougie Hamilton (31:16) and Jonas Siegenthaler (27:11). Nemec played 22:39 and his freshness showed in an impressive overtime performance.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe praised the group’s effort, saying, “That was a hard hockey game out there and our guys just dug in and found a way.”

Jacob Markstrom was once again a rock in net, stopping 25 shots and keeping the Devils steady during extended stretches of pressure from Carolina. Markstrom has now posted a .929 save percentage through the first three games of the series.

Offensively, Jesper Bratt remained a driving force, extending his playoff point streak to three games (1g–2a). His line with Nico Hischier has consistently generated high-danger chances at 5-on-5, even as the Devils continue to search for their first power-play goal of the series.