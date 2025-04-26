Devils Eye Game 4 Victory After Friday's Marathon Win | PREVIEW

With a battered blueline, the Devils look to even the series with another gutsy effort at home

By Sam Kasan and Marc Ciampa, NewJerseyDevils.com

ROUND 1

NEW JERSEY DEVILS vs. CAROLINA HURRICANES

Series: Hurricanes lead 2-1

The Devils aim to tie the series up at 2-2 if they can build off their dramatic Game 3 double-overtime win against the Carolina Hurricanes.

You can watch on MSGSN, TBS, TruTV or MAX and listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview plus news and notes from the pre-game media availability.

BY THE NUMBERS
GAME STORY

THE SCOOP

The Devils return to the ice at Prudential Center Sunday afternoon with a major opportunity: a chance to even their first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes after a thrilling double-overtime win in Game 3.

Friday’s 3–2 victory was one of the gutsiest performances of the season for the Devils. Simon Nemec played hero, scoring his first career Stanley Cup Playoff goal 9:33 into the second overtime — ending the longest game ever played at Prudential Center.

“Not many things in hockey feel better than that,” Nemec said afterward. “It’s a moment I’ll remember my whole life.”

The Devils needed every ounce of resilience to get it done. Already missing Brenden Dillon and Luke Hughes due to injuries, New Jersey lost defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic early in Game 3 after a collision along the boards. Forced to play more than three periods with just five defensemen, the blue line leaned heavily on Brian Dumoulin (36:24 of ice time) , Brett Pesce (32:30), Dougie Hamilton (31:16) and Jonas Siegenthaler (27:11). Nemec played 22:39 and his freshness showed in an impressive overtime performance.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe praised the group’s effort, saying, “That was a hard hockey game out there and our guys just dug in and found a way.”

Jacob Markstrom was once again a rock in net, stopping 25 shots and keeping the Devils steady during extended stretches of pressure from Carolina. Markstrom has now posted a .929 save percentage through the first three games of the series.

Offensively, Jesper Bratt remained a driving force, extending his playoff point streak to three games (1g–2a). His line with Nico Hischier has consistently generated high-danger chances at 5-on-5, even as the Devils continue to search for their first power-play goal of the series.

The Devils are looking for their special teams to become difference makers again.

The special teams battle remains a critical storyline. The Hurricanes’ penalty kill has been perfect so far, going 10-for-10 through three games. Carolina’s power play, meanwhile, is operating at a strong 30% clip.

“We have to keep believing,” said Bratt. “When we play with speed and we play to our strengths, we can be a tough team to beat.”

From Carolina’s perspective, Game 3 was a missed opportunity to push New Jersey to the brink. Frederik Andersen, who has been sharp with a 1.48 goals-against average and .943 save percentage, is expected to get the nod again in net. The Hurricanes will no doubt look to tighten their structure and regain their special teams advantage.

Keefe emphasized that the Game 3 win is something to savor briefly — but the urgency only grows from here. “You can feel good about the result, but you have to continue to get better,” he said. “Every game gets harder.”

The Devils will once again be without Dillon and Hughes, and Kovacevic’s status remains uncertain heading into puck drop. That means the same “Fantastic Five” defense group that carried them through Game 3 may be called upon again with a possible reinsertion of Dennis Cholowski.

Puck drop is set for 3:38 PM ET on TBS, truTV, MAX, FDSNO, and MSGSN. Championship Plaza Fan Fest opens at noon, with rally towels waiting inside Prudential Center for what’s expected to be another loud, energized crowd.

POST-GAME COLUMN

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Devils at Hurricanes, Lost 1-4
Game 2: Devils at Hurricanes, Lost 1-3
Game 3: Hurricanes at Devils,
Game 4: Hurricanes at Devils, April 27, 3:30 p.m. ET
Game 5: Devils at Hurricanes, April 29, time TBD*
Game 6: Hurricanes at Devils, May 2, time TBD*
Game 7: Devils at Hurricanes, May 4, time TBD*

*If necessary

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Devils captain Nico Hischier has quietly been one of their most consistent players through the first three games. Hischier logged 26:34 of ice time in Game 3 — the most among Devils forwards — and was heavily leaned on in all situations, including key penalty kills and overtime shifts. His ability to drive possession and generate scoring chances has been critical as the Devils look to build momentum.

Hurricanes: Seth Jarvis continues to be a key playoff performer for the Hurricanes. He scored the tying goal in the third period of Game 3 to send it to overtime, capitalizing on a net-front scramble. Jarvis has shown the ability to finish in tight spaces, something Carolina has leaned on heavily in their aggressive forechecking style.

INJURIES

Devils: Kovacevic (undisclosed, day-to-day), L.Hughes (undisclosed, out), Dillon (undisclosed, out), J.Hughes (shoulder, LTIR),

Hurricanes: Fast (neck, LTIR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

PLAYOFF STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
HURRICANES
Goals
Hischier, 2
Jarvis & Stankoven, 2
Assists
Bratt, 2
Three Players, 2
Points
Bratt, 3
Aho & Martinook, 3
READ MORE

REGULAR-SEASON STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
HURRICANES
Goals
Hischier, 35
Jarvis, 32
Assists
Bratt, 67
Aho, 45
Points
Bratt, 88
Aho, 74

