Devils Eye Game 4 Victory After Friday's Marathon Win | PREVIEW

The special teams battle remains a critical storyline. The Hurricanes’ penalty kill has been perfect so far, going 10-for-10 through three games. Carolina’s power play, meanwhile, is operating at a strong 30% clip.
“We have to keep believing,” said Bratt. “When we play with speed and we play to our strengths, we can be a tough team to beat.”
From Carolina’s perspective, Game 3 was a missed opportunity to push New Jersey to the brink. Frederik Andersen, who has been sharp with a 1.48 goals-against average and .943 save percentage, is expected to get the nod again in net. The Hurricanes will no doubt look to tighten their structure and regain their special teams advantage.
Keefe emphasized that the Game 3 win is something to savor briefly — but the urgency only grows from here. “You can feel good about the result, but you have to continue to get better,” he said. “Every game gets harder.”
The Devils will once again be without Dillon and Hughes, and Kovacevic’s status remains uncertain heading into puck drop. That means the same “Fantastic Five” defense group that carried them through Game 3 may be called upon again with a possible reinsertion of Dennis Cholowski.
Puck drop is set for 3:38 PM ET on TBS, truTV, MAX, FDSNO, and MSGSN. Championship Plaza Fan Fest opens at noon, with rally towels waiting inside Prudential Center for what’s expected to be another loud, energized crowd.