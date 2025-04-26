Devils Make it a Series, Win Game 3 in Double OT | GAME STORY

Nemec scores double overtime winner to earn for win of series for Devils

By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

NEWARK, N.J. - "Win one game and it's a series."

That's what Nico Hischier said on Thursday afternoon as his team prepared for the Game 3 matchup at Prudential Center, the Round One series shifting to New Jersey from Carolina.

It may have taken a little longer than a regular season game, but Simon Nemec chose the perfect time to score his first playoff goal, getting the puck past Freddie Andersen at 2:36 of double overtime to cut the Hurricanes series lead to 2-1.

Nico Hischier started the work on Friday night, opening the scoring in Game 3 in the first period.

After a goalless second period, Dawson Mercer quickly doubled the Devils lead at 1:20 of the third period.

Seth Jarvis scored a power-play goal with a snapshot at 6:11 of the third to bring Carolina within one. Sebastian Aho scored a second power-play goal to tie the game and send it to sudden-death overtime.

As Nico Hischier said:

It’s a series.

POST-GAME MEDIA
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Dumoulin | Hischier | Siegenthaler | Nemec & Markstrom
Head Coach Sheldon Keefe
Here are some observations from the game:

• This series was setting up a special team's irresistible force paradox. The Hurricanes had the top-ranked penalty kill in the NHL during the regular season, while the Devils had the third-ranked power play. The unstoppable force meets the immovable object. Unfortunately for the Devils - so far, anyway - it's the power play that has struggled. Against the Canes in Game 3, the Devils' first power play came at 8:31 in the second period when Dmitry Orlov tripped Brian Dumoulin. New Jersey was held off the board for both of their second-period power plays, and another in the third. The Devils power play is now 0-for-10 in the series after the Devils failed to convert on two overtime opportunities.

• Dawson Mercer had one of the more unique goals you'll see, in fact many thought it was a missed opportunity at first because the shot came out the other side of the net. But the ref did indeed signal a goal.

As Mercer's wraparound shot went into the net, with Freddie Andersen sprawled out on his stomach, the net was lifted and the puck went in and out the other side of the net, under the bar and out the other side. But that puck was in and it gave the Devils an early 2-0 lead in the third period.

• Johnny Kovacevic played 6:00 of the first period but did not emerge from the locker room to start the second period. Dealing with injuries to defensemen is not new for this Devils club, unfortunately. In this series alone, they've faced the absences of Brenden Dillon, Luke Hughes, and Jonas Siegenthaler at one point or another.

• One out, one in. Siegenthaler made his return to the Devils lineup for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury on Feb. 4. The injury limited Siegenthaler to just 55 games this season, during which he was a plus-9 and the Devils' top shutdown defenseman. He returned to play alongside second-year defenseman Simon Nemec. Before the game, Keefe indicated that Siegenthaler would have reduced minutes due to his lack of practice time and not having an opportunity for his conditioning to catch up.

But the loss of Kovacevic likely put a bit of a dent in those plans as the team went down to five defensemen after the first period. In the first period, Siegenthaler played 5:36, and because of the two power plays in the second period, Keefe was able to manage Siegenthaler's minutes during the second period, simply by virtue of Siegenthaler not being a player who plays on the power play. After two periods, he clocked in at 10:25.

After three periods, Siegenthaler had played 17:58. After the first overtime, Siegenthaler had played 26:06.

• Carolina had a second period surge, as they did in Game 2, with the Devils leading heading into the middle stanza. This time, New Jersey handled the pushes, with the long change, without conceding a goal. The Hurricanes had a 14-shot second period with Markstrom stopping them all.

"He's a rock back there," Brian Dumoulin said of Markstrom on the MSG broadcast after the second period.

• New Jersey outshot the Hurricanes 9-2 in the first overtime period but failed to convert on their chances that included two power plays.

• Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillon were both held out of Game 3. The two defensemen also missed Game 2 in Carolina with their respective undisclosed injuries.

LOOK BACK
WHAT'S NEXT
New Jersey hosts Game 4 against the Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 3:38 p.m. ET. 

More News

