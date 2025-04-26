Devils Make it a Series, Win Game 3 in Double OT | GAME STORY

• Johnny Kovacevic played 6:00 of the first period but did not emerge from the locker room to start the second period. Dealing with injuries to defensemen is not new for this Devils club, unfortunately. In this series alone, they've faced the absences of Brenden Dillon, Luke Hughes, and Jonas Siegenthaler at one point or another.

• One out, one in. Siegenthaler made his return to the Devils lineup for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury on Feb. 4. The injury limited Siegenthaler to just 55 games this season, during which he was a plus-9 and the Devils' top shutdown defenseman. He returned to play alongside second-year defenseman Simon Nemec. Before the game, Keefe indicated that Siegenthaler would have reduced minutes due to his lack of practice time and not having an opportunity for his conditioning to catch up.

But the loss of Kovacevic likely put a bit of a dent in those plans as the team went down to five defensemen after the first period. In the first period, Siegenthaler played 5:36, and because of the two power plays in the second period, Keefe was able to manage Siegenthaler's minutes during the second period, simply by virtue of Siegenthaler not being a player who plays on the power play. After two periods, he clocked in at 10:25.

After three periods, Siegenthaler had played 17:58. After the first overtime, Siegenthaler had played 26:06.

• Carolina had a second period surge, as they did in Game 2, with the Devils leading heading into the middle stanza. This time, New Jersey handled the pushes, with the long change, without conceding a goal. The Hurricanes had a 14-shot second period with Markstrom stopping them all.

"He's a rock back there," Brian Dumoulin said of Markstrom on the MSG broadcast after the second period.

• New Jersey outshot the Hurricanes 9-2 in the first overtime period but failed to convert on their chances that included two power plays.

• Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillon were both held out of Game 3. The two defensemen also missed Game 2 in Carolina with their respective undisclosed injuries.