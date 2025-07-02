Devils Make Moves on Day 1 of Free Agency | FEATURE

The Devils wrapped up the opening day of NHL free agency by adding two new players and keeping another in house.
The team started the day by re-signing goaltender Jake Allen, the top goalie free agent on the market, to a five-year deal with a $1.8 million average annual value.
The club followed that by signing winger Connor Brown to a four-year contract with a $3 million AAV and forward Evgenii Dadonov to a one-year deal for $1 million with performance bonuses.
Brown, 31, will be a boost to the team’s bottom-6. He’s a fast, defensively reliable forward that excels on the penalty kill and is versatile enough to move up and down the lineup if needed.
Dadonov, 36, provides a versatile offensive threat. He scored 20 goals last year with Dallas, and has topped the 20-goal mark five times in his career. He can play on a top line with Jack Hughes or add some offensive punch to the bottom-6.
Keeping Allen, 34, helps solidify the goaltending tandem in New Jersey between he and Jacob Markstrom. Together, the duo surrendered the fifth-lowest goals against in the NHL during the 2024-25 season.