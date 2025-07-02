Devils Make Moves on Day 1 of Free Agency | FEATURE

Perfect Fit

It’s no secret the Devils wanted to bolster their bottom-6. And they did just that with the signing of Brown.

The nine-year NHL veteran is a perfect fit for the Devils. He can play with speed and he’s defensively responsible. Those are the two biggest attributes needed to play in Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe’s system. And Brown was previously coached by Keefe when they both were with the Toronto Marlies in 2015-16.

“Connor Brown’s a guy who can move around your lineup. He gives you speed, a fantastic penalty killer,” general manager Tom Fitzgerald said. “He’s a guy that Sheldon will use at the end of games as well. Kind of like a Swiss (Army Knife). I’m sure he had offers to go somewhere else. It’s nice when you get handpicked and you can start a conversation, and you sense the excitement of a player, not even knowing about New Jersey other than knowing we have a good team, but wanting to be here. So that was great.”

Brown, 6-foot, 183 pounds, will also bring with him a wealth of playoff experience. In each of the past two seasons, he’s reached the Stanley Cup Final with the Edmonton Oilers.

"Having two devastating finishes the last couple of years, not easy. But it definitely throws a hunger in you," Brown said. "When it looked like it wasn’t going to work out in Edmonton, that was at the top of my list. I want to get back in the playoffs, have a chance to win. I really see this team as an opportunity to do that. I think this team is going to get better and better.

"I’m excited to share my knowledge of experience, what I can bring on and off the ice. I think I fit the team quite well. I’m excited to get going.