Devils Respond After Holidays With Convincing Win | GAME STORY

Brent Burns took a shot from the point that was tipped on its way in by Jackson Blake. Jacob Markstrom got a piece of it, but the puck trickled through him and sat in the crease. From there, Eric Robinson pounced on it and pushed it across the line to get the Hurricanes on the board first.

With 3:48 to go in the first, Markstrom made a nice play to advance the puck up to Jack Hughes. Hughes moved it Jonas Siegenthaler who dished it to Jonathan Kovacevic. Kovacevic wristed it on goal from the point where Ondrej Palat got a piece of it to tie the game at 1-1.

Forty-two seconds later, the Devils took the lead. Stefan Noesen skated in on a two-on-one with Nico Hischier. He dished the puck over to the captain and Hischier made no mistake, with a high blocker shot. On that play, Luke Hughes made a beautiful stretch pass over to Noesen to spring him on the rush.

The first power play of the game went to Dougie Hamilton for interference, giving Carolina the man advantage with 1:45 to go in the first.

Devils were able to kill that off without allowing a shot but only 22 seconds into the middle frame, Carolina tied the game up. Brent Burns took the puck between the hashmarks and fired a wrist shot past Markstrom to make it 2-2.

New Jersey moved back in front less than four minutes later. Luke Hughes took a quick shot from the bottom of the left circle, beating Kochetkov.

That 3-2 lead turned into a 4-2 lead before the game hit the midway point. Dawson Mercer was perched in front of the net and showed some patience before backhanding it past Kochetkov to double the home team's edge.

With six minutes to go in the second, there was a scramble in front of the Hurricanes net. After Hischier brought the puck out front, Noesen jammed it in but after a lengthy video review, it was ruled no goal.

The final 8:11 of the game went without a whistle as the Devils kept the Hurricanes at bay. Final shot count in the game was 31-23 for Carolina.