Devils Respond After Holidays With Convincing Win | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - Two quick goals in the first period and two in the second in response to Carolina Hurricanes goals gave the New Jersey Devils a 4-2 win over the visitors tonight at Prudential Center.
Brent Burns took a shot from the point that was tipped on its way in by Jackson Blake. Jacob Markstrom got a piece of it, but the puck trickled through him and sat in the crease. From there, Eric Robinson pounced on it and pushed it across the line to get the Hurricanes on the board first.
With 3:48 to go in the first, Markstrom made a nice play to advance the puck up to Jack Hughes. Hughes moved it Jonas Siegenthaler who dished it to Jonathan Kovacevic. Kovacevic wristed it on goal from the point where Ondrej Palat got a piece of it to tie the game at 1-1.
Forty-two seconds later, the Devils took the lead. Stefan Noesen skated in on a two-on-one with Nico Hischier. He dished the puck over to the captain and Hischier made no mistake, with a high blocker shot. On that play, Luke Hughes made a beautiful stretch pass over to Noesen to spring him on the rush.
The first power play of the game went to Dougie Hamilton for interference, giving Carolina the man advantage with 1:45 to go in the first.
Devils were able to kill that off without allowing a shot but only 22 seconds into the middle frame, Carolina tied the game up. Brent Burns took the puck between the hashmarks and fired a wrist shot past Markstrom to make it 2-2.
New Jersey moved back in front less than four minutes later. Luke Hughes took a quick shot from the bottom of the left circle, beating Kochetkov.
That 3-2 lead turned into a 4-2 lead before the game hit the midway point. Dawson Mercer was perched in front of the net and showed some patience before backhanding it past Kochetkov to double the home team's edge.
With six minutes to go in the second, there was a scramble in front of the Hurricanes net. After Hischier brought the puck out front, Noesen jammed it in but after a lengthy video review, it was ruled no goal.
The final 8:11 of the game went without a whistle as the Devils kept the Hurricanes at bay. Final shot count in the game was 31-23 for Carolina.
Here are some observations from the game:
• Before the Devils scored two goals in 42 seconds late in the opening frame, shots on goal were 10-3 in favor of the Hurricanes. The period ended with Carolina outshooting the Devils 10-7.
• Leading into tonight's game, the Devils had allowed 20 shots on goal or less in seven straight games, which was an NHL record. Carolina had 24 shots through two periods to end that streak.
• Luke Hughes was very active with and without the puck for a lot of the game, pinching often and generating a ton of scoring chances. He had one particular shift with about four minutes to go where he really helped control the play and nearly put the Devils up by three.
• This was the first game all season where the Devils did not have a power play opportunity. Six previous times, they had only one power play including two of their previous three games.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils complete their back-to-back series with the Hurricanes on Saturday at Lenovo Center in Raleigh. You can watch on MSGSN 2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.