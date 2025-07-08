LaGreca's Dream Comes True with his Beloved Devils | FEATURE

Don LaGreca didn’t grow up in a hockey family. He was from a sports-loving family, but hockey wasn’t quite on the radar. His father got him into every sport imaginable, but hockey was all his.
"Hockey was one of the last sports I got into ‘cause my dad wasn’t a fan," LeGreca, the new voice of the Devils broadcasts on MSG Networks said. "My dad got me into the Giants. My dad got me into the Mets. And he just was not a huge hockey fan. The Rangers were good. We’d watch games together."
But LaGreca didn't have any hockey team allegiances, that is, until he asked his father to go to one of those Rangers game.
"I desperately wanted to go, and I remember my dad saying to me, “You know, there’s gonna be a team coming to New Jersey, maybe you’ll go,” he recalled.
So LaGreca waited.
So meaningful and powerful was that game, even all these years later, he remembers the exact date.
“It was February 22nd, 1987," he said without skipping a beat. It didn't matter, it appears, that the Devils lost the game 7-0 to the Islanders. "One of my best friends, John Stark, took me. He was a Devil fan. And from that day on, it just became almost an addiction for me."
LaGreca spins his camera around on the Zoom call, making sure you can see, hanging in his basement above all his sports memorabilia - and there's a lot of it! - are two jerseys: Scott Niedermayer's '27' and Ken Daneyko's '3', the man he'll team up with in the broadcasting booth.
He and Daneyko have been friends for years, but this brings things to a whole other level. Dano even invited him to his championship party in 2003. LaGreca got to drink out of the Stanley Cup.
"To be able to work with him as a colleague—I can’t wait to be able to work with him and learn from him," LaGreca beamed. "He’s 'Mr. Devil', right? He was there from the very beginning. He was there for all three Stanley Cups."