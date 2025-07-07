LaGreca Named MSG Networks Devils Play-by-Play Announcer | BLOG

Broadcaster Don LaGreca has been named the new play-by-play announcer for MSG Networks’ Devils broadcasts.

LaGreca is no stranger to Devils hockey, growing up in New Jersey, it was the Devils that solidified the 57-year-old’s hockey fandom.

“To be the voice of the team that got me into hockey as a kid, a team that represents my home state with an incredible fan base, and to follow in the footsteps of some of the great play-by-play voices in the sport is an absolute dream come true,” LaGreca said.

LaGreca will team up in the booth alongside Ken Daneyko for all Devils broadcasts on MSG Networks.

The announcement was made by MSG Networks on Monday afternoon.