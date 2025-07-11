Keefe Celebrates Brother Adam’s Achievements in Belfast | FEATURE 

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe recently visited Belfast where his brother was honored with a jersey retirement weekend

Keefe Brothers in Belfast

By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

In Belfast, Northern Ireland, the name Keefe is closely associated with ice hockey. But unlike in New Jersey or around the NHL, the first person who comes to mind isn’t Sheldon—it’s his younger brother, Adam.

A legend in Belfast, Adam Keefe was honored over the weekend of June 7 as fans gathered to celebrate his distinguished career with the Belfast Giants of the UK’s Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL), the team he once played for and now coaches. Adam's No. 47 now hangs from the SSE Arena rafters, after it's retirement to cap off the weekend.

Along with the throngs of fans making their way to the SSE Arena, so did Adam's family and friends, including older brother Sheldon.

"It was amazing,” Keefe shared of his experience, exclusively with NewJerseyDevils.com. “It was great to see him in his element and be a part of his testimonial night and his jersey retirement. Just to see how much he is loved in the community and learning and hearing so many stories about what he’s brought to them, not just on the hockey side, but even just in the community, all the charitable work he does, especially with the hospitals and hospice.”

Sheldon and Adam are four years apart, their hockey careers seemingly just missing each other by a couple of years, so it was even more meaningful for older brother Sheldon to be there for his younger brother in Belfast - his first visit to Northern Ireland.

"I moved away from home around 16 to go play hockey," Keefe said. "He was only 12 years old, so I missed kind of that. And then as he enters junior hockey, I leave to go pro. Then as he became a pro, I was starting to get into coaching, so I've always kind of missed him, and as a result, haven't been as connected as you'd like to be to your brother and his career. He gave so much to it, but the way that he played the game, he played extremely hard, as tough an individual as you can as you'll ever find."

Although their hockey paths felt like ships passing in the night, Sheldon wasn't about to miss this major milestone.

Keefe Testimonial 1

© Belfast Giants

In the EIHL, honoring players looks a little different than in the NHL for jersey retirement ceremonies. They often last a couple of days with several different elements, including what they call a Testimonial Game. The game features an exhibition-style format, honoring individuals for their career and dedication to both the game and their club. Different than in North America, Adam Keefe, now retired and head coach of the Giants, suited up for the exhibition game.

It’s a well-earned celebration.

Since arriving in Belfast as a player in 2011, he has become the heart of the Giants, renowned for his fearless leadership and relentless drive. And of course, a fan favorite among the Giants faithful.

Sheldon has watched with pride as his younger brother Adam has carved out a remarkable career overseas.

"The way he went about it, the hard way to make a living at the game, undrafted and all these things, but stayed with it to play in the American Hockey League, play some NHL exhibition games and ultimately make the decision then to go over play in the IHL and in Belfast, and now he's made real living, a home out of it," Keefe said. "He married a girl from Belfast, and he's got two beautiful young daughters there and and the game's given him all that. It's because of who he is and his character and the work that he's put in. So to be there to see him, honored, in that way, was just tremendous. For myself and her entire family."

Sheldon and Adam Keefe

Sheldon (L) and brother Adam (R) on opposing benches during the charity hockey game in Belfast.

© Belfast Giants

Because the Testimonial game is an exhibition game, some invitees take part.

And that's not just on the ice.

Sheldon got behind the bench, along with another special guest, to make it a whole family affair for the Keefes.

"My dad and I actually were on the bench together," Keefe said. "The whole event was outstanding."

The Testimonial game and jersey retirement were the finale to an event-filled weekend honoring his brother. The weekend also involved a charity game, hosted by The Odyssey Trust, that raised over £109,000 ($147,240 USD), benefiting Northern Ireland Hospice.

It also featured a Keefe vs. Keefe matchup, with both brothers going head-to-head behind different benches, Adam on one, Sheldon on the other. Those brotherly competitive juices were flowing.

For Sheldon, a smirk stretching across his face, he noted that perhaps there was a bit of a discrepancy between the two teams his brother put together.

"I mean, he beat us pretty good," laughed Keefe. "He may have stacked the team in his favor, but it was just a great time."

Keefe Clarkson Belfast

© Belfast Giants

For Sheldon, it was also an opportunity to see firsthand how the game of hockey continues to grow. He was a guest speaker, along with former Devils David Clarkson, for the U12 and U14 Junior Belfast Giants players.

"They're asking you questions, they're talking about your team and your players, they're asking you about different things that are happening in the NHL, like, they know their stuff," Keefe shared, recognizing how the game continues to grow. "It's challenging as it is for anyone over in Europe, or whatever it might be with the time change, it's hard to follow the league and watch it. So you're impressed how much they know, especially the younger kids."

"Just like anywhere else, the people who love the game, who are involved in the game, they love it," he added. "And you can really see that Belfast, specifically, they've done that."

But what Keefe appreciates most about Belfast and the way it has embraced the game of hockey is the way they have taken care of his younger brother.

"He's pretty fortunate there," Keefe said. "I know that it's been a real good partnership between him and the organization, and they've taken great care of him, as I think he's taking care of them as well."

Sheldon Keefe in Belfast

Sheldon Keefe visits the Belfast Giants in celebration of his brother Adam's Testimonial Weekend.

*Photos courtesy of the Belfast Giants

