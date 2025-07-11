Keefe Celebrates Brother Adam’s Achievements in Belfast | FEATURE 

In Belfast, Northern Ireland, the name Keefe is closely associated with ice hockey. But unlike in New Jersey or around the NHL, the first person who comes to mind isn’t Sheldon—it’s his younger brother, Adam.

A legend in Belfast, Adam Keefe was honored over the weekend of June 7 as fans gathered to celebrate his distinguished career with the Belfast Giants of the UK’s Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL), the team he once played for and now coaches. Adam's No. 47 now hangs from the SSE Arena rafters, after it's retirement to cap off the weekend.

Along with the throngs of fans making their way to the SSE Arena, so did Adam's family and friends, including older brother Sheldon.

"It was amazing,” Keefe shared of his experience, exclusively with NewJerseyDevils.com. “It was great to see him in his element and be a part of his testimonial night and his jersey retirement. Just to see how much he is loved in the community and learning and hearing so many stories about what he’s brought to them, not just on the hockey side, but even just in the community, all the charitable work he does, especially with the hospitals and hospice.”

Sheldon and Adam are four years apart, their hockey careers seemingly just missing each other by a couple of years, so it was even more meaningful for older brother Sheldon to be there for his younger brother in Belfast - his first visit to Northern Ireland.

"I moved away from home around 16 to go play hockey," Keefe said. "He was only 12 years old, so I missed kind of that. And then as he enters junior hockey, I leave to go pro. Then as he became a pro, I was starting to get into coaching, so I've always kind of missed him, and as a result, haven't been as connected as you'd like to be to your brother and his career. He gave so much to it, but the way that he played the game, he played extremely hard, as tough an individual as you can as you'll ever find."

Although their hockey paths felt like ships passing in the night, Sheldon wasn't about to miss this major milestone.