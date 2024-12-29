Devils, Canes Split Home-and-Home Matchups | GAME STORY

Cotter, Palat score in Devils 5-2 loss to Hurricanes

CAR NJD Game Story
By Amanda Stein
RALEIGH, NC - The New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes have split their home-and-home, back-to-back series.

The Hurricanes, twice trailing New Jersey, came from behind to beat the Devils 5-2 on Saturday night. Both teams won their home games in this mini-series.

Paul Cotter scored his first goal since mid-November, scoring early in the second to give New Jersey a 1-0 lead. Cotter picked Jesperi Kotkaniemi's pocket to break in on Dustin Tokarski and used his explosive speed to clear open space through the slot before releasing his wrist shot for the lead.

A late second-period goal by Hurricanes Dmitry Orlov sent the game into the third tie at one. Orlov scored with just 30 seconds remaining in the period and on Carolina's 29th shot against Jake Allen.

The two teams exchanged quick goals early in the third, Ondrej Palat scoring first for New Jersey before Sebastian Aho tied the game at two 51 seconds later.

Carolina would take their first lead of the game while the Devils attempted to kill off a five-minute major penalty to Timo Meier. The Devils forward was issued the major and a game misconduct just before the halfway mark of the third period when he collided in a knee-on-knee scenario with Carolina's Martin Necas. The call would end Meier's night in Carolina. Necas returned to the Carolina bench after going down the tunnel before play resumed.

With less than a minute to go in the Meier major penalty, the Hurricanes took their first lead of the night when Jackson Blake beat Allen for the 3-2 lead. Jack Roslovic added a fourth Carolina goal. Roslovic added a second goal, an empty netter to bring the final score to 5-2.

LOOK BACK

Here are some observations from the game:

• Two of Allen’s biggest saves came in the second period while the Devils were shorthanded. The Devils struggle with puck management in the neutral zone, twice allowing the Hurricanes to break in with odd-man rushes and twice stopping Sebastian Aho, who has as lethal a shot as anyone in the league.

• Paul Cotter went 19 games without scoring a goal before his goal on Saturday against the Hurricanes. It was his eighth of the season and his 14th point of the season.

• After spending nine years of his NHL career in Carolina, Brett Pesce returned to his old stomping grounds for the first time since signing in the off-season with New Jersey. During the first TV timeout the Hurricanes welcomed Brett back with a tribute video. Hurricanes fans were on their feet, clapping and cheering through the video before Pesce saluted the crowd.

• Curtis Lazar returned to the lineup for the Devils after missing the last four games. Lazar initially returned to the lineup against the St. Louis Blues on December 17 but had difficulty with his knee brace, head coach Sheldon Keefe revealed pregame.

Lazar returned to his regular fourth-line center duties, centering, for the most part, Tomas Tatar and Nathan Bastian.

• Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere did not play on Saturday, out with an injury sustained on Friday in Newark. In replacement, the Hurricanes recalled former Devils defenseman Ty Smith, who appeared in his first game of the season with Carolina.

WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils travel to the West Coast for a swing through California starting with the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 8:08 p.m. ET. 

