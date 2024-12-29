Devils, Canes Split Home-and-Home Matchups | GAME STORY

RALEIGH, NC - The New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes have split their home-and-home, back-to-back series.

The Hurricanes, twice trailing New Jersey, came from behind to beat the Devils 5-2 on Saturday night. Both teams won their home games in this mini-series.

Paul Cotter scored his first goal since mid-November, scoring early in the second to give New Jersey a 1-0 lead. Cotter picked Jesperi Kotkaniemi's pocket to break in on Dustin Tokarski and used his explosive speed to clear open space through the slot before releasing his wrist shot for the lead.

A late second-period goal by Hurricanes Dmitry Orlov sent the game into the third tie at one. Orlov scored with just 30 seconds remaining in the period and on Carolina's 29th shot against Jake Allen.

The two teams exchanged quick goals early in the third, Ondrej Palat scoring first for New Jersey before Sebastian Aho tied the game at two 51 seconds later.

Carolina would take their first lead of the game while the Devils attempted to kill off a five-minute major penalty to Timo Meier. The Devils forward was issued the major and a game misconduct just before the halfway mark of the third period when he collided in a knee-on-knee scenario with Carolina's Martin Necas. The call would end Meier's night in Carolina. Necas returned to the Carolina bench after going down the tunnel before play resumed.

With less than a minute to go in the Meier major penalty, the Hurricanes took their first lead of the night when Jackson Blake beat Allen for the 3-2 lead. Jack Roslovic added a fourth Carolina goal. Roslovic added a second goal, an empty netter to bring the final score to 5-2.