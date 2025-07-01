McLaughlin Signs 1-Year, 2-Way Contract | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has re-signed forward Marc McLaughlin to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract details are as follows for 2025-26: $775,000 at the NHL level and $350,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Devils’ Assistant General Manager/Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

McLaughlin was acquired by New Jersey on March 7, 2025, in a trade with the Boston Bruins in exchange for defenseman Daniil Misyul. He finished the year playing in 16 games with the Devils’ AHL affiliate in Utica (6 assists, 11 penalty minutes, and +5 rating), while also appearing in two games with New Jersey. He made his New Jersey debut and recorded his first Devils point, an assist, on April 15 against his former club in Boston.

Before the trade, he split the 2024-25 season in the NHL/AHL between Boston (12 games played, 2g) and Providence (34gp, 5g-9a). In parts of four NHL seasons, all with Boston, he has played 26 games, scoring six goals with 10 penalty minutes.

The 6’0”, 200lbs. center has skated in 185 career AHL games with Utica and Providence, scoring 64 points (26g-38a) with 96 penalty minutes. He also played in eight Calder Cup playoff contests, all with Providence, scoring one goal.

Born on July 26, 1999, in North Billerica, MA, the Bruins signed McLaughlin as an undrafted free agent on March 15, 2022. McLaughlin played four years at Boston College (Hockey East) from 2018-19 to 2021-22. He totaled 76 career points (40g-36a) in 130 contests and served as captain in his junior and senior years.