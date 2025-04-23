Devils Announce Activations and Promotions for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs | RELEASE

Game 3 is Friday, Game 4 is Sunday. The Devils’ postseason is presented by Citizens

njd-playoffs-2025
By Devils PR
NewJerseyDevils.com

NEWARK, NJ – (April 23, 2025) – The New Jersey Devils announced today the following activations and promotions for Games 3 and 4 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Prudential Center. The Devils’ postseason is presented by Citizens.

Fan Fest - Championship Plaza

  • Game 3: 5 PM | Game 4: 12:30 PM | Game 6: TBD
  • “NJ’s Ride,” a mobile esports fan experience
  • Devils Experience Mobile Tour
  • ESPN BET activation with raffles and giveaways
  • BMW iX car activation with giveaways
  • Celsius sampling (Game 4 only)
  • Tom’s River Brewing activation (Game 4 only)
  • Music from DJ Cole Pardi and local bands Royals (Game 3) and Who Brought The Dog (Game 4)

Game Presentation Elements

  • PixMob’s NOVA LED light technology will be added to the railings around the arena, as well as additional scoreboard lights and cryo effects in the upper bowl.
  • A new open sequence will include an updated countdown video, new NJ Devil introduction and projection light show, and new open video.
  • The main concourse will have DJ performances by Luke Alexander (Game 3) and Nick Spinelli (Game 4) and a photo opportunity during pre-game and both intermissions. In-arena host Jenna Lemoncelli and the Woo Crew will host an intermission party from the activation area that will include trivia, giveaways, and more.
  • The Devils will host official Viewing Parties at the following locations:
    • Game 5 – Stage House Tavern (Mountainside)
    • Game 7 – TBD

Partner Activations and Promotions

  • As the presenting partner of the Devils’ 2025 playoffs, Citizens hosted a pep rally on April 19 at their branch in Toms River where there were giveaways, a ticket raffle, and appearances by mascot NJ Devil, TJ the DJ, and Devils alumni Bruce Driver.
  • Special guests will hype up Devils fans with their rally towel prior to puck drop ahead of Games 3 and 4.
    • All fans in attendance for Game 3 will receive a rally towel, courtesy of RWJBarnabas Health.
    • All fans in attendance for Game 4 will receive a rally towel, courtesy of Prudential.
  • The Devils’ hospitality partner Levy will unveil new concession souvenir items, such as chicken tenders in a goalie helmet, draft beer hockey stick, specialty cocktail cups, and straws.
2025_NJD_FB4
2025_NJD_FB3
2025_NJD_FB2
2025_NJD_FB1

New souvenir items

  • Devils Playoff Sweepstakes will be presented by Prudential for Round 1. Fans will have the chance to enter to win daily prizes including autographed memorabilia and two glass seats with Prudential Lounge access to Game 4.
  • GEICO will be featured through a branded win counter on the main concourse, where a lucky fan will be selected to “deliver” the home win live. Following the Three Stars of the Game presented by GEICO, fans will be directed to visit the win counter on the main concourse via PA address LED branding, and a scoreboard graphic. A selected dedicated Black & Red member will deliver that night’s win number on stage to NJ Devil who will then climb a ladder to stamp the Devils’ home win.
  • PlayStar will expand their “Golden Goal Sweepstakes” promotion to if a goal is scored during the 10:00 – 9:00 minute mark in the 2nd period of a Devils’ home game, PlayStar will award a fan $10,000.
  • As the presenting partner of “Devils Score First at Home” trigger promotion, fans will have the opportunity to score a select Chick-Fil-A item when the Devils score first at Prudential Center.
  • Shore Good Eats, the Devils’ recent Enrich program winner, will continue to be the Heritage Kitchen vendor with savory and sweet treats inspired by the Jersey Shore outside of Section 21.

Devils Youth Foundation

As part of the Devils Youth Foundation’s Play On Playoff Campaign, the Foundation is aiming to raise $50,000 in Round 1 to fund youth sports programs in Newark this summer through in-game 50/50 raffles, online fundraising and online auctions.

For more information on tickets, sweepstakes, watch parties and more, visit newjerseydevils.com/playoffs.

About The New Jersey Devils:

The New Jersey Devils are part of the 32-team National Hockey League, with teams throughout the United States and Canada. Established in 1982, they recently celebrated their 40th season in the Garden State. During that time, the team has won three Stanley Cup Championships: 1995, 2000 and 2003. Follow the Devils at NewJerseyDevils.com, on Facebook, X, and Instagram. The New Jersey Devils organization is a HBSE property.

More News

Despite Loss, Devils Show Right Response | COLUMN

Devils Lose Special Teams Battle in Game 2 | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 1 at Hurricanes 3 (Game 2)

Devils Look to Rebound in Raleigh and Gain Split | PREVIEW

Updates Ahead of Game 2 | NOTEBOOK

Shoot Your Shot | COLUMN

Devils Handed Loss to Canes in Game 1 | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 1 at Hurricanes 4 (Game 1)

Devils-Hurricanes: Round 1 Preview | DEEP DIVE

3 Keys to the Series | FEATURE

Hamilton aims to 'get back to where I want to be' for Devils in playoffs

Final Practice Before Game 1 | NOTEBOOK

Playoff Practice | NOTEBOOK

Devils Round One Playoff Schedule | SCHEDULE

McLaughlin, Hardman Assigned to Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Drop Regular-Season Finale | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Red Wings 5, Devils 2

Daws, Hardman Recalled to Devils | BLOG