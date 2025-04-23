Devils Announce Activations and Promotions for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs | RELEASE

NEWARK, NJ – (April 23, 2025) – The New Jersey Devils announced today the following activations and promotions for Games 3 and 4 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Prudential Center. The Devils’ postseason is presented by Citizens.
Fan Fest - Championship Plaza
- Game 3: 5 PM | Game 4: 12:30 PM | Game 6: TBD
- “NJ’s Ride,” a mobile esports fan experience
- Devils Experience Mobile Tour
- ESPN BET activation with raffles and giveaways
- BMW iX car activation with giveaways
- Celsius sampling (Game 4 only)
- Tom’s River Brewing activation (Game 4 only)
- Music from DJ Cole Pardi and local bands Royals (Game 3) and Who Brought The Dog (Game 4)
Game Presentation Elements
- PixMob’s NOVA LED light technology will be added to the railings around the arena, as well as additional scoreboard lights and cryo effects in the upper bowl.
- A new open sequence will include an updated countdown video, new NJ Devil introduction and projection light show, and new open video.
- The main concourse will have DJ performances by Luke Alexander (Game 3) and Nick Spinelli (Game 4) and a photo opportunity during pre-game and both intermissions. In-arena host Jenna Lemoncelli and the Woo Crew will host an intermission party from the activation area that will include trivia, giveaways, and more.
- The Devils will host official Viewing Parties at the following locations:
- Game 5 – Stage House Tavern (Mountainside)
- Game 7 – TBD
Partner Activations and Promotions
- As the presenting partner of the Devils’ 2025 playoffs, Citizens hosted a pep rally on April 19 at their branch in Toms River where there were giveaways, a ticket raffle, and appearances by mascot NJ Devil, TJ the DJ, and Devils alumni Bruce Driver.
- Special guests will hype up Devils fans with their rally towel prior to puck drop ahead of Games 3 and 4.
- All fans in attendance for Game 3 will receive a rally towel, courtesy of RWJBarnabas Health.
- All fans in attendance for Game 4 will receive a rally towel, courtesy of Prudential.
- The Devils’ hospitality partner Levy will unveil new concession souvenir items, such as chicken tenders in a goalie helmet, draft beer hockey stick, specialty cocktail cups, and straws.