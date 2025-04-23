Devils Announce Activations and Promotions for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs | RELEASE

Devils Playoff Sweepstakes will be presented by Prudential for Round 1. Fans will have the chance to enter to win daily prizes including autographed memorabilia and two glass seats with Prudential Lounge access to Game 4.

GEICO will be featured through a branded win counter on the main concourse, where a lucky fan will be selected to “deliver” the home win live. Following the Three Stars of the Game presented by GEICO, fans will be directed to visit the win counter on the main concourse via PA address LED branding, and a scoreboard graphic. A selected dedicated Black & Red member will deliver that night’s win number on stage to NJ Devil who will then climb a ladder to stamp the Devils’ home win.

PlayStar will expand their “Golden Goal Sweepstakes” promotion to if a goal is scored during the 10:00 – 9:00 minute mark in the 2 nd period of a Devils’ home game, PlayStar will award a fan $10,000.

period of a Devils’ home game, PlayStar will award a fan $10,000. As the presenting partner of “Devils Score First at Home” trigger promotion, fans will have the opportunity to score a select Chick-Fil-A item when the Devils score first at Prudential Center.

Shore Good Eats, the Devils’ recent Enrich program winner, will continue to be the Heritage Kitchen vendor with savory and sweet treats inspired by the Jersey Shore outside of Section 21.

Devils Youth Foundation

As part of the Devils Youth Foundation’s Play On Playoff Campaign, the Foundation is aiming to raise $50,000 in Round 1 to fund youth sports programs in Newark this summer through in-game 50/50 raffles, online fundraising and online auctions.

For more information on tickets, sweepstakes, watch parties and more, visit newjerseydevils.com/playoffs.

About The New Jersey Devils:

The New Jersey Devils are part of the 32-team National Hockey League, with teams throughout the United States and Canada. Established in 1982, they recently celebrated their 40th season in the Garden State. During that time, the team has won three Stanley Cup Championships: 1995, 2000 and 2003. Follow the Devils at NewJerseyDevils.com, on Facebook, X, and Instagram. The New Jersey Devils organization is a HBSE property.