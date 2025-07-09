Summer Musings | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Hello from a bright and sunny summer day!

We’ve officially entered the quieter stretch of the NHL calendar, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to talk about. Over the past few weeks, a lot has been happening behind the scenes, and now feels like the perfect time to reflect and share a few summer musings.

Everything kicked off just before Free Agency opened, as Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald and his team got to work shaping the roster for the upcoming season.

And it all began with one of the most talked-about names on the market, and arguably the top player available at his position...

1.

The timing of Jake Allen’s signing, right as free agency began, stood out. It was a positive early move that enabled GM Fitzgerald to work in other ways, and as free agency opened, the early task at hand was clear: the business that needed to get done was bringing in forwards to play up and down the lineup.

In comes Connor Brown and Evgenii Dadonov through the free agent market. Together, they bring significant depth and collectively scored 43 goals and had 57 assists in the regular season.

“Connor Brown’s a guy who can move around your lineup. He gives you speed, a fantastic penalty killer,” general manager Tom Fitzgerald said. “He’s a guy that Sheldon will use at the end of games as well. Kind of like a Swiss (Army Knife). I’m sure he had offers to go somewhere else. It’s nice when you get handpicked and you can start a conversation, and you sense the excitement of a player, not even knowing about New Jersey other than knowing we have a good team, but wanting to be here. So that was great.”

But more importantly, it starts to address what felt like a glaring need as last season rolled along.

“The one thing we were looking for was 5-on-5 play," Fitzgerald said. "When you look at the totals of Brown and Dadonov, the majority of their goals are 5-on-5. We felt that we definitely added to what we needed to add in that depth. PLayers years are going to go up and down, you just hope players will level out and be consistent with their play from October to the end of the season.”

A day later, Fitzgerald makes quick work of moving from extending a Qualifying Offer for Cody Glass and turning it into a two-year deal. Lest we forget the addition earlier this off-season of Arsenyi Gritsyuk, and heading into training camp, this group is looking at the addition of likely four or five new forwards to the group...

“We’re excited. I think we’re a faster team. I think we’ve added the skill,” Fitzgerald explained. “The excitement of watching Gritsyuk or Lenni (Hameenaho), or even a Shane Lachance come into camp and make it hard on us to send them down. They’re all different. They all have NHL upside.”

Also what the club is looking forward to is a full season of Cody Glass. When he first arrived, he fit in nearly seamlessly, but his momentum was suddenly halted by injury. That's not an easy scenario for a player who was added to a team mid-season. So while Glass isn't new per se, having him healthy and around from the start is another big addition the club made.

Getting Glass’ contract done a day after Free Agency, right out of his Qualifying Offer and done efficiently, the club knows early where they stand in terms of dollar amounts, which paves the way for Fitzgerald to shift his full attention to the next major task at hand...

2.

And that focus is signing Luke Hughes.

Fitzgerald made it abundantly clear that Luke’s contract is where he will be putting his energy next as his number one priority.

These contracts can take time; there are always the finer details of a deal, the fine print, and structure to be hammered out. It’s clear both sides want to get a deal done and working with that same goal, the process to get there, well that can take time to dot all the I’s and cross all the T’s.

But, as Fitzgerald said:

“He’s excited. He wants to be a Devil long term -- just like his brother (Jack). We’re excited about that.

“Players want to stay here. They want to be in New Jersey. They want to be part of something we’re creating. The standards are getting higher with each year, which is exciting. I don’t sense anything other than Luke wants to be a Devil for a long time.”

So, stay tuned!

A GM’s work is never done!