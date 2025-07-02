The Brown-Hughes Connection | BLOG

One of the newest members of the New Jersey Devils, Connor Brown, has some familiarity with at least one of his new teammates.

But it goes back a long way.

Back when Jack Hughes was just a little guy, he was working his way up through the Greater Toronto Hockey League system as an early teen playing for the Toronto Molboros.

His coach? Dan Brown.

Connor’s dad? Also, Dan Brown.

"My dad actually coached Jack Hughes in minor hockey in Toronto," Brown said via Zoom Wednesday afternoon. "Many years ago, my dad was a minor hockey coach for me and then coached Quinn and Jack. I’ve known the Hughes boys in the Toronto area."

The fatherly connections continue from there as Jim Hughes - the father of Quinn, Jack and Luke - was a development coach for Brown when he was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2012.

"Jimmy was my player development guy when I was drafted to the Leafs. So I definitely have a connection with the Hughes brothers."