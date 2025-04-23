Hurricanes Take 2-0 Series Lead on Devils | GAME STORY

The Devils lost Game 2 of their First Round Series, 3-1, on Tuesday even as the series shifts to New Jersey

car-njd-game-story-2024030142 bottom
By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

RALEIGH, N.C - The Devils are heading back to New Jersey down 2-0 in their First Round series with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes took care of their home-ice advantage in Games 1 and 2, with a 3-1 final score on Tuesday night.

New Jersey had their best of the two games in Game 2, with the opening period particularly strong for the Devils.

Jesper Bratt scored for New Jersey in the first period to give the Devils their first lead of the series. Bratt's goal was all part of a first period surge by the Devils, where they controlled play and played one of their best periods of the playoff series.

Bratt's goal sent the Devils into the second up 1-0, before the Hurricanes turned the tables and imposed their will on New Jersey with a dominant two-goal period. Shayne Gostisbehere opened the scoring for Carolina before Jordan Martinook scored shorthanded in the middle frame.

The Hurricanes' second-period goals were the difference makers, with the Devils making a third-period push but unable to disrupt Frederik Andersen in the Hurricanes net.

Seth Jarvis secured the Hurricanes win with the empty-net goal with 36 seconds to play.

LOOK BACK

Here are some observations from the game:

• Less than a minute after the Hurricanes tied the game at one in the second period, Carolina thought they may have scored a second time to take their first lead of the game. A shot bounced under Markstrom and just inches from fully crossing the goal line before former Hurricane, Brett Pesce, cleared the puck from the net.

The refs did not signal a goal and reviewed the play, confirming that the puck never fully crossed the goal line.

It wouldn't be the only time in the period he saved a goal, helping out Jacob Markstrom. He also managed this backhand sweep out of the crease a play which was followed up by Pesce blocking a shot in front of an empty net.

• The Devils' first period was by far their best of the series, not only outshooting and out-hitting the Hurricanes, but they took the 1-0 lead, their first of the series. New Jersey controlled the first period play and had its most aggressive and sustained offensive zone pressure of the series.

It's what led to Bratt's opening goal, with Nico Hischier's line hemming in Carolina before New Jersey changed lines on the fly with Mercer jumping on the ice with Haula and Bratt, continuing to outwork the Canes. The Devils had a shoot-first and attacking mentality on full display, a recipe that gave them their early 1-0 lead.

• After suffering an injury in Game 1, Cody Glass was able to return to play in Game 2. He centered the Devils third line alongside Paul Cotter and Stefan Noesen.

• New Jersey was playing without two essential pieces to their team. Both Brenden Dillon and Luke Hughes were out with injuries sustained in Game 1. Dillon suffered his injury in the second period of Game 1, while Hughes was injured in the third.

“We’ll have to get back to Jersey after today and see where they’re at," head coach Sheldon Keefe said on Tuesday morning.

In their place, Dennis Cholowski and Simon Nemec entered the lineup, both players making the Stanley Cup Playoff debuts. It also meant the coaching staff relying heavily on the top four defensemen, carrying the majority of the workload especially with special teams play involved.

After 40 minutes of play, Brett Pesce led the charge with 16:50 time on ice, followed by Brian Dumoulin (16:49), Hamilton (15:40), and Johnny Kovacevic (13:19).

Nemec and Cholowski played 8:24 and 5:33, respectively after 40 minutes.

• Game 2 was the first time all season that Hurricanes netminder Frederik Anderson started two consecutive games this season.

POST-GAME MEDIA
Full Highlights: Coming Soon.
Rewind: Coming soon.
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Coming soon.
Head Coach Sheldon Keefe: Coming soon.
Post-Game Column: Coming soon.
WHAT'S NEXT
The First Round series shifts to New Jersey next, with the Devils hosting the Hurricanes in Game 3 on Friday night. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 8:18 p.m. ET. 

More News

QUICK RECAP: Devils 1 at Hurricanes 3 (Game 2)

Devils Look to Rebound in Raleigh and Gain Split | PREVIEW

Updates Ahead of Game 2 | NOTEBOOK

Shoot Your Shot | COLUMN

Devils Handed Loss to Canes in Game 1 | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 1 at Hurricanes 4 (Game 1)

Devils-Hurricanes: Round 1 Preview | DEEP DIVE

3 Keys to the Series | FEATURE

Hamilton aims to 'get back to where I want to be' for Devils in playoffs

Final Practice Before Game 1 | NOTEBOOK

Playoff Practice | NOTEBOOK

Devils Round One Playoff Schedule | SCHEDULE

McLaughlin, Hardman Assigned to Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Drop Regular-Season Finale | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Red Wings 5, Devils 2

Daws, Hardman Recalled to Devils | BLOG

Lachance Signs ELC with Devils | RELEASE

Lachance Takes Next Career Step to Cap Wild Week | FEATURE