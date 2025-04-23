Hurricanes Take 2-0 Series Lead on Devils | GAME STORY

RALEIGH, N.C - The Devils are heading back to New Jersey down 2-0 in their First Round series with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes took care of their home-ice advantage in Games 1 and 2, with a 3-1 final score on Tuesday night.

New Jersey had their best of the two games in Game 2, with the opening period particularly strong for the Devils.

Jesper Bratt scored for New Jersey in the first period to give the Devils their first lead of the series. Bratt's goal was all part of a first period surge by the Devils, where they controlled play and played one of their best periods of the playoff series.

Bratt's goal sent the Devils into the second up 1-0, before the Hurricanes turned the tables and imposed their will on New Jersey with a dominant two-goal period. Shayne Gostisbehere opened the scoring for Carolina before Jordan Martinook scored shorthanded in the middle frame.

The Hurricanes' second-period goals were the difference makers, with the Devils making a third-period push but unable to disrupt Frederik Andersen in the Hurricanes net.

Seth Jarvis secured the Hurricanes win with the empty-net goal with 36 seconds to play.