Devils Win in Markstrom's Milestone Night | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• Hamilton’s third-period game-winning goal was the result of a great effort by Dawson Mercer. Spencer Martin lost the puck behind the net while trying to play it. Mercer stole the puck from him and even though his initial centering pass was blocked, he stuck with it. Finally, Mercer, from below the goal line, found Hamilton sneaking in along the far side and hit him with a perfect pass.

• Bratt scored the Devils’ opening goal, but he was the beneficiary of two brilliant plays by his linemates. First was Ondrej Palat, who not only intercepted Roslovic’s swatted puck just at the blue line but also managed to keep it just enough inside the blue line to make sure the play wasn’t offside. Palat then threw the puck toward the net.

That’s where Jack Hughes, in an outrageous display of skill, tipped the airborne puck to the left of goaltender Spencer Martin and onto the blade of Bratt. Hughes knew that Bratt was wide-open, and he perfectly re-directed the puck right to him for the finish. It was an insane amount of awareness, hand-eye coordination and execution.

Bratt's second goal, though, was all him. It came on the power play when Bratt stick handled his way from the side of the ice to the high slot before going top shelf for an insurance goal to give the Devils a 4-2 lead.

• Noesen picked up a power-play goal early in the second period to give New Jersey a 2-1 lead. He was set up just outside the crease. Jack Hughes made an airborne pass that Noesen was able to bat out of the air and direct it into the goal. That marked Noesen’s 10th goal of the season in 22 contests. His career high in goals came last year with 14 goals in 81 games for the Carolina Hurricanes.

• It won’t end up on the scoresheet, but the difference between winning and losing can be encapsulated by an individual effort by Devils captain Nico Hischier early in the second period. The Hurricanes were pressing hard when the puck found Jordan Martinook in the slot. As he was cocking a shot, Hischier came from behind him and slammed his stick down on Martinook’s, denying him of even getting off a shot. It was all hustle, smarts and heart from Hischier.

• The start of the game was a tale of two stories. The Hurricanes came out in a flurry, dominating play and gaining a 7-2 edge in shots and 1-0 lead in the opening 11:18 minutes of play. However, the Devils survived and were able to punch back. In the next nine minutes, New Jersey would score two goals while outshooting Carolina by an 8-0 count.