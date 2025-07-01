Jake Allen Remains a Devil | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has agreed to terms with unrestricted free-agent goaltender Jake Allen on a five-year contract worth $9,000,000, with an annual average value of $1,800,000. The contract breakdown is as follows: 2025-26: $2,250,000; 2026-27: $2,250,000; 2027-28: $1,800,000; 2028-29: $1,350,000 & 2029-30: $1,350,000. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Allen, 34, completed his first full season with New Jersey and posted a 13-16-1 record in 31 appearances. The 6’2”, 200lbs. netminder recorded a 2.66 goals-against average (GAA) and .908 save percentage with four shutouts in 2024-25. Allen’s 2.66 GAA marked his best since he logged a 2.15 GAA in 2019-20 with St. Louis. His four shutouts in 2024-25 ranked him seventh (tied) in the League, and he was one of two NHL goaltenders who earned four shutouts in less than 40 games played (Anthony Stolarz, Tor.). The four shutouts marked Allen’s most in a season since he logged four in 2016-17 with St. Louis.

Allen helped New Jersey record nine total shutouts in 2024-25, which ranked third in the NHL behind Ottawa and Winnipeg’s 10 shutouts. The Devils recorded nine shutouts in a season for the first time since 2010-11, when the team also logged nine. For the first time in franchise history, two Devils goaltenders recorded four shutouts in a single season (Allen & Jacob Markstrom with four). Allen became the first netminder in NHL history who earned a win against 32 different NHL teams, after the veteran netminder earned a shutout victory against Utah on Oct. 14, 2024, at Prudential Center.

The Devils acquired Allen in a trade with Montreal in exchange for a conditional third-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft on March 8, 2024. Allen has logged a 19-22-2 record with a 2.08 GAA and .904 save% since joining New Jersey in 2023-24. Before Montreal acquired Allen in September of 2020, he played in parts of eight seasons with the St. Louis Blues from 2011-12 to 2019-20.

Allen earned 148 career wins with St. Louis, which ranks third all-time for Blues franchise history. The Fredericton, New Brunswick native logged his first career regular season start on Feb. 13, 2013, in a 4-3 win at Detroit. He recorded a career-high 33 wins in 2016-17 with St. Louis and earned a career-high six shutouts in 2015-16. The veteran netminder also carries Stanley Cup Playoff experience, after playing in six different postseasons with St. Louis, and was a member of the Blues' 2018-19 Stanley Cup championship team. Allen has played in 28 career postseason contests and owns an 11-12 overall record with a 2.06 GAA.

Born on Aug.7, 1990, St. Louis selected Allen in the second round, 34th overall, in the 2008 NHL Draft. He also represented Canada on the international stage at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) U18 World Junior Championship (WJC) in 2008 and the 2010 WJC. Allen helped Canada win a gold medal in 2008 and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. He also earned a silver medal with Canada at the 2010 WJC.