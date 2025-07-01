Crookshank Joins Devils on 2-Year Deal | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team signed forward Angus Crookshank to a two-year deal. The contract breakdown is a two-way contract in the first year worth $775,000 at the NHL level and $425,000 ($475,000 guaranteed) at the American Hockey League (AHL) level; the second year of the deal is a one-way contract worth $775,000. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Devils’ Assistant General Manager/Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

Crookshank, 25, spent parts of the last five seasons with the Ottawa Senators organization since 2020-21. The 5’10”, 185lbs. forward played in eight games with Ottawa and 62 contests with the club’s AHL affiliate in Belleville last season. Crookshank recorded 40 points (22g-18a) last season, which ranked fourth on Belleville. His 11 power-play goals and 22 total goals ranked first on the team. Additionally, the left-handed shot’s 11 power-play goals tied for sixth among all AHL skaters in 2024-25.

The North Vancouver, British Columbia native has totaled 149 career points (77g-72a) in 202 career AHL regular-season games. Crookshank has recorded one goal and one assist in seven Calder Cup Playoff games. The forward has finished in the top five for scoring with Belleville over the last three seasons. Crookshank logged his NHL debut on December 17, 2023, at Vegas and earned his first career NHL goal in his second career game on December 19, 2023, at Arizona. Crookshank has played in 21 career NHL games and tallied four points (2g-2a), plus one game-winning goal.

Born on Oct. 2, 1999, Ottawa selected Crookshank in the fifth round, 126th overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft. Before his professional career, Crookshank played three seasons at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) level with the University of New Hampshire from 2018-19 to 2020-21. In 2019-20, he led New Hampshire with 16 goals and was tied for first for all NCAA skaters with two overtime goals. He totaled 63 career points (35g-28a) in 90 contests at New Hampshire. At the Junior hockey level, Crookshank played three seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with Langley from 2015-16 to 2017-18. He recorded 67 career points (32g-35a) in 77 games during his BCHL tenure and earned a career-high 45 points (22g-23a) in his final season.