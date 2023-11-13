Yotes Notes: Powerful Power Play & Music City Triumph

Bear’s Necessities

“We have a proud group and good leadership. The room, there's a good group of guys who want to be successful together, and they're proud to be together." – André Tourigny on the Coyotes’ rally against the Predators on Saturday.

What to Watch For

Tuesday, Nov. 14 at Dallas Stars, 6 pm MST

Arizona plays the third game of its road trip at American Airlines Center in Dallas, taking on the Central Division-leading Stars on Tuesday. The Stars have won three straight, all on the road against division opponents, and six of their last eight overall en route to the league’s fifth-best record at 10-3-1.

Perhaps what’s been most impressive about the Stars this season is their well-balanced scoring attack, as Wyatt Johnston, Joe Pavelski, and Jason Robertson lead the team with 13 points each. Roope Hintz (12), Matt Duchene (11), Jamie Benn (11), and Miro Heiskanen (10) round out the top seven in scoring.

Dallas won all four games in the series last season, 7-2, 4-0, 4-2, and 5-2.

The Stars boast a strong goalie tandem in Jake Oettinger and former Coyotes goalie Scott Wedgewood, as the former is 7-2-1 with a 2.19 goals-against average, and .929 save percentage, while the latter is 3-1-0 with a 3.02 GAA and .917 SV%.

Dallas averages 3.36 goals per game (11th in the league), and allows the fifth-fewest goals per game, at 2.50. They also own the league’s best penalty kill, allowing just four power-play goals on 49 attempts, at 91.84 percent success rate.

TV: Scripps Sports (Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson | Cable: Cox 95 Phoenix, Cox 85/Comcast 1179 Tucson) | Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (subject to change)

Thursday, Nov. 16 at Columbus Blue Jackets, 5 pm MST

The Blue Jackets are currently in last place in the Metropolitan Division, have dropped five straight, and are 1-5-4 in their last 10 games. Columbus hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday before the Coyotes come to town, and will be looking to finish a two-game stretch at home strong before hitting the road for two straight.

Boone Jenner, Adam Fantilli, and Ivan Provorov lead the way with nine points each, while Jenner’s seven goals are tops on the team. Between the pipes, Elvis Merzlikins and Spencer Martin have split duties thus far, with Merlikins posting a 3-3-3 record with a 3.15 GAA and .901 SV%, while Martin is 1-4-1 with a 3.26 GAA and .905 SV%.

The two will play once more this season, at Mullett Arena on March 26. Arizona won both games last year, 6-3 and 3-2 in overtime.

The Blue Jackets currently rank 25th in the league with 2.73 goals-for per game, and allow the ninth most at 3.47. They rank 27th with a 13.04 percent power-play success rate, but their penalty kill has been much more stingy this season, posting the league’s third-best success rate at 89.13.

TV: Scripps Sports (Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson | Cable: Cox 95 Phoenix, Cox 85/Comcast 1179 Tucson) | Radio: Stream Only (Arizona Coyotes App)

Saturday, Nov. 18 at Winnipeg Jets, 5 pm MST

Arizona and Winnipeg meet for the second time this season after the Jets won 5-3 at Mullett Arena on Nov. 4. Though Winnipeg most recently dropped a 3-2 game to the Stars on Saturday, they have still won three of their last four games, and are third in the Central Division behind the Stars and Colorado Avalanche.

The two teams will still meet twice more this season, on Jan. 7 at Mullett Arena and Feb. 25 in Winnipeg.

Nino Niederreiter notched a hat trick in the first meeting between the Jets and Coyotes, though his five goals rank second on the team, tied with Mark Scheifele. Forward Kyle Connor has led the way with 11 goals and six assists in 14 games this season, and he ranks third in goals and 16th in points in the NHL.

Connor Hellebuyck has done the lion’s share of work to this point, posting a 6-4-1 record with a 2.98 GAA and .892 SV% in 11 games this season, while Laurent Brossoit is 1-1-1 with a 3.25 GAA and .872 SV% in his three starts.

Hellebuyck was in net for the team’s win over the Coyotes earlier this month, and has won two of his last three starts. The Jets host the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres before the Coyotes arrive on Saturday.

TV: Scripps Sports (Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson | Cable: Cox 95 Phoenix, Cox 85/Comcast 1179 Tucson) | Radio: ESPN 620 AM