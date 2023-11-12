News Feed

jj moser elevating play as coyotes hit road

Moser Elevating Play as Coyotes Hit the Road 
coyotes kraken recap 11723

Coyotes Close Out Homestand with Shootout Win over Kraken
coyotes kraken preview 11723

Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Kraken on Tuesday
yotes notes 2023 24 week 5

Yotes Notes: Crouse Catching Fire & Cooley’s First Goal  
coyotes jets recap 11423

Coyotes Drop Saturday Matinee to Jets at Mullett Arena
coyotes jets preview 11423

Preview: Coyotes Host Jets in Saturday Matinee
conor geekie growing his game in whl

Conor Geekie Continues to Grow His Game with WHL’s Wild
coyotes ducks recap 11123

Coyotes Drop Close Game in Overtime to Ducks
coyotes ducks preview 11123

Preview: Coyotes Face Ducks in Anaheim on Wednesday
yotes notes 2023 24 week 4

Yotes Notes: Carcone’s Trick & Coyotes’ Treats
coyotes blackhawks recap 103023

Carcone Nets First Hat Trick as Coyotes Top Blackhawks
coyotes blackhawks preview 103023

Preview: Coyotes Host Blackhawks at Mullett Arena on Monday
coyotes kings preview 102723

Preview: Coyotes Face Kings at Mullett Arena on Friday
dermott reflects on impact of using pride tape

Dermott Reflects on Impact, ‘Better Than I Ever Expected’
los howlitos participants learn to ice skate

Arizona Coyotes’ Los Howlitos Program Takes to the Ice 
coyotes kings recap 102423

Coyotes Fall to Kings in Los Angeles on Tuesday
coyotes kings preview 102423

Preview: Coyotes Face Kings in L.A. on Tuesday
yotes notes 2023 24 week 3

Yotes Notes: Mullett Magic Returns & Goalie Tandem Shines

Resilient Coyotes Top Predators in Nashville on Saturday

Keller, Cooley each record three points; Carcone scores twice

GettyImages-1777382611
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

Six different Coyotes scored, Connor Ingram made 36 saves, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from two separate two-goal deficits to beat the Nashville Predators 7-5 at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

Michael Carcone scored twice, and Clayton Keller, Alex Kerfoot, Sean Durzi, Troy Stecher, and Nick Bjugstad all found the back of the net for the Coyotes (7-6-1), who improved to 1-1-0 on their five-game road trip. The Coyotes are back in action on Tuesday against the division-leading Dallas Stars.

Filip Forsberg scored twice, Kiefer Sherwood, Dante Fabbro, and Ryan O’Reilly each added a goal, and Juuse Saros made 19 saves for the Predators (5-8-0), who dropped their third straight game.

The game was a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair from the moment the puck dropped.

Sherwood opened the scoring at 5:12 of the first period, breaking in to Ingram’s left and wristing a shot from the high slot up-and-over the goalie’s glove. Nyquist made it 2-0 just under two minutes later, backhanding another shot from the high slot past Ingram. 

Carcone started the Coyotes’ first rally, cutting Nashville’s lead in half at 9:58 of the first with his fifth of the season. Stecher tied it up at 14:03, corralling the puck after exiting the penalty box and skating in on Saros before sliding the puck past his left pad on the backhand.

The goal marked his first as a Coyote, despite having played in 73 combined games with the team over the last two seasons.

Nashville appeared to take control once again, though, as Fabbro restored the Predators’ lead at 16:57 of the first, one-timing a shot past Ingram for his second of the season. O’Reilly made it a two-goal lead  at 3:28 with a power-play goal, poking in a loose puck past Ingram, who made the initial stop but was unable to corral the rebound.

The Coyotes fought back, though, yet again.

Keller cut into the lead with a power-play goal, taking a pass from Cooley before firing it past Saros to make it a 4-3 game. Kerfoot then tied it up with his first of the year – and his first with the Coyotes – sliding a loose puck under Saros to draw the Coyotes even.
 
Carcone’s second of the game gave the Coyotes a 5-4 lead heading into the second intermission, but Forsberg tied it up at 13:57 of the third period, netting his fifth goal of the season after he redirected a shot from the point past Ingram.

Arizona’s sixth-ranked power play took advantage of a Nashville miscue, however, capitalizing on a delay of game penalty with Durzi’s goal to put the Coyotes up for good. Bjugstad iced the game with an empty-netter, capping a furious, resilient performance from the entire lineup.

ARI@NSH: Durzi scores goal against Predators

The Coyotes are back in action on Tuesday in Dallas against the first place Stars. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on the below networks:

WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson, 15.2 Cottonwood/Prescott/Flagstaff/Lake Havasu/Kingman
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95, Orbitel 200, Mediacom 107 (Pinal County)
• Tucson Cable: Cox 85, Xfinity 1179, Orbitel 208
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Prescott: Cable One Prescott channel 61
WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
• Streaming: Arizona Coyotes App