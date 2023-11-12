Resilient Coyotes Top Predators in Nashville on Saturday

STATS

Six different Coyotes scored, Connor Ingram made 36 saves, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from two separate two-goal deficits to beat the Nashville Predators 7-5 at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

Michael Carcone scored twice, and Clayton Keller, Alex Kerfoot, Sean Durzi, Troy Stecher, and Nick Bjugstad all found the back of the net for the Coyotes (7-6-1), who improved to 1-1-0 on their five-game road trip. The Coyotes are back in action on Tuesday against the division-leading Dallas Stars.

Filip Forsberg scored twice, Kiefer Sherwood, Dante Fabbro, and Ryan O’Reilly each added a goal, and Juuse Saros made 19 saves for the Predators (5-8-0), who dropped their third straight game.

The game was a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair from the moment the puck dropped.

Sherwood opened the scoring at 5:12 of the first period, breaking in to Ingram’s left and wristing a shot from the high slot up-and-over the goalie’s glove. Nyquist made it 2-0 just under two minutes later, backhanding another shot from the high slot past Ingram.

Carcone started the Coyotes’ first rally, cutting Nashville’s lead in half at 9:58 of the first with his fifth of the season. Stecher tied it up at 14:03, corralling the puck after exiting the penalty box and skating in on Saros before sliding the puck past his left pad on the backhand.