Yotes Notes: Crouse Catching Fire & Cooley’s First Goal  

Bear’s Necessities

“Zuck is a good leader. He has a voice, he has energy, he has enthusiasm that is great. He’s a veteran, so he’s been there, done that. He’s been through good and bad. He brings that to our team, that kind of confidence, plus he’s a veteran player who’s really competitive in his battles. He has speed, good skill, and he knows how to play the game, so he brings a lot to our team when he’s on the ice, obviously. We’re missing him.” – André Tourigny on Jason Zucker’s absence from the lineup, and what his return will mean to the group.

What to Watch For

Tuesday, Nov. 7 vs. Seattle Kraken, 7 pm MST

The Coyotes and Kraken meet for the first time this season on Tuesday before Arizona hits the road for five consecutive road games. Tuesday’s matchup marks the first of three games between Arizona and Seattle, as they will also play on March 22 at Mullett Arena and April 9 at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Kraken won all three games in the series last season: 8-1, 4-2, and 4-1.

Seattle is off to a somewhat slow start after making the Second Round of the playoffs last season, though things have turned around slightly following an 0-3-1 start to the year. That said, the Kraken most recently dropped a 6-3 decision to the Calgary Flames on Saturday, though they won the two games prior.

Jaden Schwartz, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and Vince Dunn lead the way with 10 points each, while Jared McCann is right behind with nine. McCann’s six goals are tops on the team. Between the pipes, Philipp Grubauer is 2-5-0 with a 3.01 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in seven starts this season, while Joey Daccord has posted a 2.88 GAA and .912 SV% in five starts.

Seattle ranks 26th in the league with 2.58 goals-for per game, and allow the 23rd-most goals per game, at 3.42. The Kraken take advantage of their power-play opportunities, however, boasting the league’s eighth-best percentage at 25.71.

TV: Scripps Sports (Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson | Cable: Cox 95 Phoenix, Cox 85/Comcast 1179 Tucson) | Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Thursday, Nov. 9 at St. Louis Blues, 6 pm MST

Arizona and St. Louis clash for the second time this season in the Gateway City following the Coyotes’ 6-2 win there on Oct. 19. The Central Division rivals will still meet twice more after Thursday’s clash – Nov. 22 and Dec. 2, both at Mullett Arena.

Six different Coyotes scored in the team’s first game, and the team also received a strong performance from goalie Connor Ingram, who turned aside 24 of the 26 shots he faced. The Blues have rebounded nicely since that game, though, posting a 4-3-0 record over that span. St. Louis has won two straight, outscoring its opponents 10-4 over that span, and hosts Winnipeg on Tuesday before wrapping up their home stand against the Desert Dogs.

The Blues have struggled with the power play this season, recording just one goal on 27 attempts (3.70 percent).

Robert Thomas leads the way with nine points on four goals and five assists, while Jordan Kyrou and Kevin Hayes are right behind with six and five points, respectively. Jordan Binnington has led the way in net so far, posting a 3-3-1 record with a 2.38 GAA and .924 SV% in seven starts this season. Joel Hofer, who took the loss against the Coyotes in their first meeting this season, is 2-1-0 with a 3.00 GAA and .912 SV%.

TV: Scripps Sports (Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson | Cable: Cox 95 Phoenix, Cox 85/Comcast 1179 Tucson) | Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (subject to change)

Saturday, Nov. 11 at Nashville Predators, 6 pm MST

The Coyotes and Predators meet for the first of four division games this week, as the two will clash against on Jan. 20, Feb. 10, and March 28. Arizona and Nashville split their series last season, with the Predators winning 4-3 (shootout) and 6-2, while the Coyotes won 4-2 and 4-1.

The Preds are coming off a 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, and play at Calgary and Winnipeg this week before opening up a five-game home stand against the Coyotes on Saturday.

Filip Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly lead the team with 12 and 11 points, respectively, and O’Reilly’s seven goals are tops. Goaltender Juuse Saros is 4-5-0 with a 2.68 GAA and .909 SV% this season, while backup Kevin Lankinen is 1-1-0 with a 3.01 GAA and .900 SV%.

The Predators are tied for 21st in the league with 2.91 goals-for per game, while their goals-against per game are tied for 11th, coincidentally also coming in at 2.91. Their power play ranks 12th (23.40), but their penalty kill is second-worst in the league, with a 66.67 percent success rate.

TV: Scripps Sports (Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson | Cable: Cox 95 Phoenix, Cox 85/Comcast 1179 Tucson) | Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (subject to change)