Moser Elevating Play as Coyotes Hit the Road 

J.J. Moser took a step back to start the 2023-24 season, making sure to spend time laser-focused on developing his game as he looks to take the next step along with the Arizona Coyotes.

As it turns out, mastering the fundamentals has helped restore his offensive prowess, as well.

Moser, who has seen his time on ice rise from 14:22 in the Coyotes’ season opener to 20:32 against the Kraken on Tuesday, has impressed early in the season, especially as of late. The 23-year-old blueliner, who the Coyotes selected 60th overall at the 2021 NHL Draft, has two goals and three assists in 12 games this season, all of which have come since Oct. 27.

His plus-5 rating is tied for second on the team, alongside forwards Matias Maccelli and Nick Bjugstad, and behind only Sean Durzi’s plus-7 rating, who just happens to be his partner on the blue line.

All of that has helped contribute to Arizona’s 6-5-1 start this season, and it started with a focus on the basics.

“It was just taking a step back to start the season to really focus on being solid defensively and doing those little things that might not be that obvious, just to dial those in and grind those out,” Moser said. “The offensive output, and all that, is following now.”