Coyotes Fall to Blues in St. Louis on Thursday

Arizona plays next at Nashville on Saturday

GettyImages-1773431673
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

Lawson Crouse scored his fifth goal in six games and Karel Vejmelka made 31 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 2-1 to the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday.

Oskar Sundqvist and Robert Thomas scored for the Blues (6-5-1), who won for the third time in four games. Joel Hofer made 19 saves to earn his third win of the season.

Arizona (6-6-1) and St. Louis have two games remaining against each other this season.

Sundqvist opened the scoring at 2:16 of the first period, beating Vejmelka on a broken play after the referee lost an edge and inadvertently took Logan Cooley out of the play. The Blues had an opportunity to extend their lead minutes later with a four-minute powerplay – which included a full, two-minute 5-on-3 – but were unable to convert. 

St. Louis finished 0-for-4 with the man advantage in the period, and 0-for-7 on the night.

The Coyotes, meanwhile, converted on their only opportunity of the period after Clayton Keller found Crouse streaking into the zone, who rifled it past Hofer. Crouse now has five goals and seven points over his last six games.

Thomas restored the Blues’ lead at 6:00 of the middle frame, finishing a pass from Buchnevich past Vejmelka.

The Coyotes are back in action on Saturday, facing off against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 pm, and the game will be broadcast on the following networks:

WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson, 15.2 Cottonwood/Prescott/Flagstaff/Lake Havasu/Kingman
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95, Orbitel 200, Mediacom 107 (Pinal County)
• Tucson Cable: Cox 85, Xfinity 1179, Orbitel 208
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Prescott: Cable One Prescott channel 61
WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: ESPN 620 AM
• Streaming: Arizona Coyotes App, Arizona Sports App