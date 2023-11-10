Coyotes Fall to Blues in St. Louis on Thursday

STATS

Lawson Crouse scored his fifth goal in six games and Karel Vejmelka made 31 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 2-1 to the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday.

Oskar Sundqvist and Robert Thomas scored for the Blues (6-5-1), who won for the third time in four games. Joel Hofer made 19 saves to earn his third win of the season.

Arizona (6-6-1) and St. Louis have two games remaining against each other this season.

Sundqvist opened the scoring at 2:16 of the first period, beating Vejmelka on a broken play after the referee lost an edge and inadvertently took Logan Cooley out of the play. The Blues had an opportunity to extend their lead minutes later with a four-minute powerplay – which included a full, two-minute 5-on-3 – but were unable to convert.

St. Louis finished 0-for-4 with the man advantage in the period, and 0-for-7 on the night.

The Coyotes, meanwhile, converted on their only opportunity of the period after Clayton Keller found Crouse streaking into the zone, who rifled it past Hofer. Crouse now has five goals and seven points over his last six games.