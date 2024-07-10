My Man: Codie Cross on Jordan Harris  

MONTREAL – A Bostonian walks into the Bell Centre. What could go wrong?

The answer: Absolutely nothing. Not when it's Jordan Harris, at least.

Over his two-plus seasons with the team, Habs fans have grown to appreciate the 23-year-old’s kindhearted nature. But what is Harris like away from the rink?

In the latest edition of “My Man,” the Canadiens defenseman’s girlfriend, Codie Cross, shares insights into his life off the ice.

This interview was conducted on May 27, 2024. Questions and answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

How did you guys meet?

We met in 2019 at Northeastern when he was on the men's hockey team, and I was on the women's hockey team. I'm two years older than Jordan, so I didn't really know who he was at the time. I kind of heard his name throughout my team and obviously his accolades and everything, but we met in a dorm room and we just started talking [from there].

What’s his best quality?

More than anything, his patience. He is such a patient person with anybody. It doesn't matter who he's talking to, who he’s with, he’ll give you all the time in the world. […] He just cares so much about where his feet are in the moment, and everything else can wait a little bit. If he's a couple of minutes late, he doesn't really see that as a negative because he's in the moment with who he's with.