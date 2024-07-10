My Man: Codie Cross on Jordan Harris  

Learn more about the Habs’ No. 54 through the lens of his better half

By Evan Milner
By Evan Milner

MONTREAL – A Bostonian walks into the Bell Centre. What could go wrong?

The answer: Absolutely nothing. Not when it's Jordan Harris, at least. 

Over his two-plus seasons with the team, Habs fans have grown to appreciate the 23-year-old’s kindhearted nature. But what is Harris like away from the rink?

In the latest edition of “My Man,” the Canadiens defenseman’s girlfriend, Codie Cross, shares insights into his life off the ice.

This interview was conducted on May 27, 2024. Questions and answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

How did you guys meet?

We met in 2019 at Northeastern when he was on the men's hockey team, and I was on the women's hockey team. I'm two years older than Jordan, so I didn't really know who he was at the time. I kind of heard his name throughout my team and obviously his accolades and everything, but we met in a dorm room and we just started talking [from there].

What’s his best quality?

More than anything, his patience. He is such a patient person with anybody. It doesn't matter who he's talking to, who he’s with, he’ll give you all the time in the world. […] He just cares so much about where his feet are in the moment, and everything else can wait a little bit. If he's a couple of minutes late, he doesn't really see that as a negative because he's in the moment with who he's with.

HarrisCross1

Last season, Jordan was nominated for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for his work in the community. How would you explain that willingness and desire to give back to the community?

I think it just stems from the other people in our life that have given back so much. […] I think for us to have the platforms that we have, it's kind of a no-brainer for us and it's just so rewarding. I know when we do events or any volunteer work, we end up talking about it for days after and how fun it was. For us going forward, it's going to be a part of our lives no matter what and we love that.

If you had to pick one song to describe Jordan, what would it be and why?

"Dancing Queen" by ABBA. Not only does Jordan dance a lot behind closed doors but he’s just such a chill and carefree guy. He’s one of the least judgmental people I know and is always in a good mood! I feel like this song has a lightness to it and that’s how it feels to be around Jordan.

HarrisCross2

Does he have any hidden talents or skills that might surprise people?

He's a really good cook […] He gets really creative in the kitchen, which I love because he makes a lot of our meals. We do cook together a lot of the time, but when he cooks food, I'm like, “Wow, this is so good!” It’s like restaurant quality.

What’s been yours and Jordan’s favorite part about Montreal since you’ve been here?

It's really hard to narrow it down because there's a ton. First and foremost, the people have been amazing. Everybody has welcomed us in. […] Everybody is just so kind and so passionate, and that's what it's about, so it's been cool to see. The food is amazing. We have a couple of our favorite spots that we've gone to multiple times, and the service, the food, everything is just unbelievable.

