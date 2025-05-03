Oliver Kapanen and Cayden Primeau loaned to Laval Rocket

Both players join the Habs affiliate for the AHL playoffs

PrimeauKapanen
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Saturday that forward Oliver Kapanen and goaltender Cayden Primeau have been loaned to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

The personnel moves come a day after the team’s end-of-season media ops on Friday.

Both players join the Rocket for the AHL playoffs, which continue Sunday against the Cleveland Monsters at 3:00 p.m. at Place Bell. Laval currently leads the series 2-0.

During the 2024-25 season, Kapanen and Primeau played 18 and 11 games with the Habs respectively.

