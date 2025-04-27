Cayden Primeau recalled from Laval Rocket

Roster move was completed hours before Game 4 between the Canadiens and Capitals

PREEMS-16X9
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced Sunday that goaltender Cayden Primeau was recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

Primeau, 25, has played 11 games for Montreal this season. In the AHL, he posted an impressive record, winning 21 out of his 26 starts with the Canadiens’ minor-league affiliate.

Alongside Connor Hughes, his goalie partner in Laval, Primeau was awarded the Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award for the 2024-25 season, presented annually to the goaltender(s) which allow the fewest goals against per game in the regular season.

The recall comes hours before Game 4 between the Canadiens and Washington Capitals. Goaltender Samuel Montembeault did not finish Friday’s Game 3. He was replaced by Jakub Dobes in the second period.

News Feed

Updates from morning skate – Apr. 27

WSH@MTL: What you need to know | Game 4

MTL@WSH: Game recap | Game 3

Updates from morning skate – Apr. 25

WSH@MTL: What you need to know | Game 3

MTL@WSH: Game recap | Game 2

MTL@WSH: What you need to know | Game 2

Lucie Lachance: Giving back to Gallagher

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Apr. 22

MTL@WSH: Game recap | Game 1

The Foundation launches special 50/50 raffle for 2025 playoffs

MTL@WSH: What you need to know | Game 1

Preview: Canadiens vs. Capitals | Round 1

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Apr. 20

Updates from practice – Apr. 19

Updates from optional practice – Apr. 18

Habs playoff games: where to watch

Nick Suzuki wins the Canadiens’ Molson Cup Player of the Year for 2024-25