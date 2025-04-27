Cayden Primeau recalled from Laval Rocket

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced Sunday that goaltender Cayden Primeau was recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

Primeau, 25, has played 11 games for Montreal this season. In the AHL, he posted an impressive record, winning 21 out of his 26 starts with the Canadiens’ minor-league affiliate.

Alongside Connor Hughes, his goalie partner in Laval, Primeau was awarded the Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award for the 2024-25 season, presented annually to the goaltender(s) which allow the fewest goals against per game in the regular season.

The recall comes hours before Game 4 between the Canadiens and Washington Capitals. Goaltender Samuel Montembeault did not finish Friday’s Game 3. He was replaced by Jakub Dobes in the second period.