WASHINGTON – The Canadiens were eliminated from the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals in Game 5 at Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

Montreal poured on the pressure in the third period in a bid to extend their season, but the comeback effort fell short.

Emil Heineman provided the Habs lone goal in the loss.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.