Draft Lottery: Canadiens to pick 16th in Los Angeles

MONTREAL – There were no twists and no turns — the Canadiens will select 16th overall at the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles.

The NHL held its annual Draft Lottery at the NHL Network studios in Secaucus, NJ on Monday night to determine the selection order for the Draft, which takes place June 27-28 at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater.

Appropriately, the lottery delivered its own share of drama this year.

For the first time in its history, fans were given live access to the drawing of the winning lottery balls, watching the No. 1 pick unfold in real time instead of waiting for the traditional countdown from picks 16 to 1. For more information on the rules, click here.

16th OVERALL PICK

As expected, Calgary did not defy the odds. The Flames had just a 1.1% chance cumulatively to win one of the lottery's two draws and move into a top 10 pick — a key condition in the 2022 Sean Monahan trade. By failing to do so, Calgary’s first-round pick officially transfers to Montreal.

The Canadiens have selected 16th overall four times in their history: Kaiden Guhle (2020), Marcel Hossa (2000), Eric Chouinard (1998) and Tom Chorske (1985).

17th OVERALL PICK

Montreal also possesses their own pick, 17th overall, giving the Canadiens back-to-back selections in the opening round for the first time since 1981, when they drafted Gilbert Delorme and Jan Ingman 18th and 19th.

Historically, the Habs have made the 17th pick seven times: Nathan Beaulieu (2011), Brent Bilodeau (1991), Andrew Cassels (1987), Alfie Turcotte (1983), Dave Hunter (1978) Glenn Goldup (1973) and Jude Drouin (1966).

