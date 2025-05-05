Lane Hutson named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy

Hutson set a new mark for most points by a rookie defenseman in Canadiens history

4031_44_NHL_Awards_Nominations_1920x1080_Hutson_Calder_EN
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – The National Hockey League announced on Monday that the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) has selected Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson as a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy for the 2024-25 season.

Hutson tallied 66 points (6G, 60A) in 82 games with the Canadiens this season and served 34 penalty minutes. In addition to leading his team in assists, the defenseman led all NHL rookies in points, assists, power play points (26) and average ice time (22:44). Hutson became the first blue-liner to lead his rookie class in points since Quinn Hughes in 2019-20 (53 points).

Hutson etched his name in history as he set a new franchise record for points by a rookie defenseman, beating Chris Chelios’ previous total of 64 points in 1984-85. With 60 helpers, the 21-year-old defenseman also tied the all-time NHL record for assists by a rookie defenseman (Larry Murphy – 1980-81). He is also fourth in League history in points (66) among first-year rearguards (tied with Phil Housley – 1982-83).

In addition, Hutson was named Rookie of the Month twice (December and March) and became the first defenseman to earn this distinction multiple times in a season since Nicklas Lidstrom in 1991-92.

The Calder Memorial Trophy is presented annually “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition.” Voted by the members of the PHWA, the trophy was first awarded in 1936-37 by NHL President Frank Calder, who purchased a trophy each year to be given permanently to the League’s outstanding rookie. The award was named in Calder’s memory following his death in 1943.

Six Canadiens players have been awarded the Calder Memorial Trophy since its inception: John Quilty (1940-41), Bernie Geoffrion (1951-52), Ralph Backstrom (1958-59), Bobby Rousseau (1961-62), Jacques Laperriere (1963-64) and Ken Dryden (1971-72).

News Feed

Gorton, Hughes close the book on 2024-25 season in year-end presser

A look at the Canadiens’ odds at the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery

Oliver Kapanen and Cayden Primeau loaned to Laval Rocket

Habs gather in Brossard to reflect on 2024-25 season

Martin St-Louis named a finalist for the Jack Adams Award

MTL@WSH: Game recap | Game 5

MTL@WSH: What you need to know | Game 5

Updates from practice – Apr. 29

WSH@MTL: Game recap | Game 4

Updates from morning skate – Apr. 27

Cayden Primeau recalled from Laval Rocket

WSH@MTL: What you need to know | Game 4

WSH@MTL: Game recap | Game 3

Updates from morning skate – Apr. 25

WSH@MTL: What you need to know | Game 3

MTL@WSH: Game recap | Game 2

MTL@WSH: What you need to know | Game 2

Lucie Lachance: Giving back to Gallagher