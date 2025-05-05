Lane Hutson named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy

MONTREAL – The National Hockey League announced on Monday that the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) has selected Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson as a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy for the 2024-25 season.

Hutson tallied 66 points (6G, 60A) in 82 games with the Canadiens this season and served 34 penalty minutes. In addition to leading his team in assists, the defenseman led all NHL rookies in points, assists, power play points (26) and average ice time (22:44). Hutson became the first blue-liner to lead his rookie class in points since Quinn Hughes in 2019-20 (53 points).

Hutson etched his name in history as he set a new franchise record for points by a rookie defenseman, beating Chris Chelios’ previous total of 64 points in 1984-85. With 60 helpers, the 21-year-old defenseman also tied the all-time NHL record for assists by a rookie defenseman (Larry Murphy – 1980-81). He is also fourth in League history in points (66) among first-year rearguards (tied with Phil Housley – 1982-83).

In addition, Hutson was named Rookie of the Month twice (December and March) and became the first defenseman to earn this distinction multiple times in a season since Nicklas Lidstrom in 1991-92.

The Calder Memorial Trophy is presented annually “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition.” Voted by the members of the PHWA, the trophy was first awarded in 1936-37 by NHL President Frank Calder, who purchased a trophy each year to be given permanently to the League’s outstanding rookie. The award was named in Calder’s memory following his death in 1943.

Six Canadiens players have been awarded the Calder Memorial Trophy since its inception: John Quilty (1940-41), Bernie Geoffrion (1951-52), Ralph Backstrom (1958-59), Bobby Rousseau (1961-62), Jacques Laperriere (1963-64) and Ken Dryden (1971-72).