Canadiens, CIBC partner on new premium space at Bell Centre

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens revealed today La Voûte CIBC as the official name of their new premium club at the Bell Centre. The announcement marks an expansion of a relationship that already includes several premiere properties for the banking partner with the organization that includes player road helmets and the title sponsorship of the CIBC Directors Lounge.

La Voûte CIBC is a 9,000 square-foot, all-inclusive ice-level hospitality area that extends into 325 premium seats across three sections of the Bell Centre. A project in development since 2023, it will formally launch with the 2025-26 Canadiens season, though access to the space will be available at select non-hockey events throughout the spring and summer.

“For the first time in our venue’s history, we have the privilege to open a member club at ice level, and we’re thrilled to provide this type of elevated experience in partnership with CIBC,” said France Margaret Bélanger, President, Groupe CH Sports and Entertainment. “The Bell Centre already enjoys a world-class reputation among both clients and the athletes and artists who perform before them, and we anticipate that the investment in these new types of amenities will continue to maintain our arena among the top performing ones in all of North America.”

La Voûte CIBC transformed an area that had formally housed offices, storage, and workshops into an expansive yet intimate space with two large bar areas and hot and cold gourmet stations. A total of 12 menus will be presented in rotation throughout the year, though a signature rotisserie will be featured at all hockey events. The design for the space was led by Montreal-based CAMDI, while work was executed by Progest Construction.

“We are proud to partner with the Montreal Canadiens and to be part of this exciting new chapter for the team as they work hard to make their championship ambitions a reality. We look forward to joining the Canadiens’ loyal fans in cheering on the team,” said Rosa Trunzo, Senior Vice-President and Region Head, Eastern Canada Region, Personal Banking. “Quebec is a vital market for our bank, where we have a long-standing commitment to the community, and today, adding to the history of the iconic Bell Centre is an honor.”

Membership in La Voûte CIBC is currently sold out. Those wishing to learn more about the space and join the waiting list for future openings can do so here.