MONTREAL – The Canadiens held a brief morning skate ahead of Game 4 at the Bell Centre on Sunday.

Defenseman David Savard (maintenance day) did not participate in the session. Martin St-Louis said the 34-year-old “should” play in Game 4, however.

Samuel Montembeault is listed as day to day after leaving Friday’s game in the second period.

The rest of the team was on the ice for morning skate.