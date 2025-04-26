MTL@WSH: Game recap | Game 3

Habs cut Caps’ series lead down to one in an electric first playoff game at the Bell Centre since the 2021 Stanley Cup Final

20250425_WSHMTL_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The Canadiens got back into their first-round series against the Capitals with an inspiring 6-3 win over Washington at the Bell Centre on Friday night.

It was the first postseason action at the home of the Habs since the 2021 Stanley Cup Final and the atmosphere was nothing short of electric.

The Caps struck first but the Canadiens, buoyed by a roaring, sold-out crowd hungry for playoff hockey, outshot their visitors 15-7 in the opening frame and 40-21 overall in the game. Eleven of those shots came from Cole Caufield alone.

Montreal and Washington kept answering each other's goals until the home team pulled ahead on Christian Dvorak’s second of the postseason early in the third and didn’t look back from there.

Juraj Slafkovsky’s insurance marker was his first career playoff goal, while Caufield enjoyed his second career multipoint night in the playoffs with a goal and an assist.

Goaltender Samuel Montembeault left the game at the 11:39 mark of the second period and did not return. Making his playoff debut in Montembeault’s relief, Jakub Dobes made seven saves in the win.

Montreal goals

P1 19:07 1-[1] Carrier (Newhook, Evans)

WSH@MTL: Carrier scores goal against Logan Thompson

P2 08:37 1-[2] Suzuki – PPG

WSH@MTL: Suzuki scores PPG against Logan Thompson

P2 19:51 2-[3] Caufield (Hutson)

WSH@MTL: Caufield scores goal against Logan Thompson

P3 04:17 3-[4] Dvorak

WSH@MTL: Dvorak scores goal against Logan Thompson

P3 13:23 3-[5] Slafkovsky (Caufield)

WSH@MTL: Slafkovsky scores goal against Logan Thompson

P3 17:35 3-[6] Newhook (Gallagher, Matheson) – PPG

WSH@MTL: Newhook scores PPG against Charlie Lindgren

Washington goals

P1 03:20 [1]-0 McMichael (Roy, Sandin)

P2 10:47 [2]-2 Chychrun (Mangiapane, Eller)

P3 02:39 [3]-3 Ovechkin (Strome, Beauvillier)

What’s next 

The Canadiens hope another raucous home crowd can help them pull even in the series on Sunday night in Montreal for Game 4. Game time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

