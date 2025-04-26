MTL@WSH: Game recap | Game 3

The Caps struck first but the Canadiens, buoyed by a roaring, sold-out crowd hungry for playoff hockey, outshot their visitors 15-7 in the opening frame and 40-21 overall in the game. Eleven of those shots came from Cole Caufield alone.

Montreal and Washington kept answering each other's goals until the home team pulled ahead on Christian Dvorak’s second of the postseason early in the third and didn’t look back from there.

Juraj Slafkovsky’s insurance marker was his first career playoff goal, while Caufield enjoyed his second career multipoint night in the playoffs with a goal and an assist.

Goaltender Samuel Montembeault left the game at the 11:39 mark of the second period and did not return. Making his playoff debut in Montembeault’s relief, Jakub Dobes made seven saves in the win.

