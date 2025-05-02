Habs gather in Brossard to reflect on 2024-25 season

BROSSARD – The Canadiens convened at the CN Sports Complex one final time for the 2024-25 season to clear out their lockers and meet the media to wrap up the campaign.

Although the players would’ve liked for this day to be taking place several weeks later than it is, the mood was certainly positive as they celebrated a season of growth and exceeded expectations.

Several Habs announced that they’ve been invited to represent their countries for the 2025 IIHF World Championship in Stockholm, Sweden and Herning, Denmark. Lane Hutson and Cole Caufield told reporters they were weighing a decision on whether to participate for Team USA, while captain Nick Suzuki said he had been invited to play for Canada but was waiting for clearance from the Canadiens. For his part, Mike Matheson confirmed he would be headed overseas to represent his country, while Josh Anderson, Kaiden Guhle, Juraj Slavkovsky, and Joel Armia said they would not.

Here are some highlights from the players’ end-of-season media ops.

Please note questions and answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

Suzuki on his line’s progress this season:

I think we took huge steps. Getting the opportunity to play with the same guys for that many games is not that common in this League. I think we were able to just continue to build chemistry and learn from each other, learn off each other, and we’ve become a dangerous line that other teams need to be aware of. There are challenges in that and all the preparation teams do for us. Going into the next year, every game, every opportunity is important for us to show up and be at our best.

Suzuki on experiencing the playoffs in Montreal:

The fans obviously showed that [the Bell Centre] is the best spot to play in the NHL. The atmosphere in the building was something special. I’ll definitely never forget that, my first home packed up building in the playoffs. It was special for me and all the guys. I think it’s definitely a market guys will want to come to.

Caufield on his personal growth this season:

I think I grew a lot as a player this year. I can always take a bigger step, but for sure I think every year you just want to improve, and you want to make a bigger impact out there. I think I did that consistently this year and I just want to keep improving that for next year.

Caufield on Hutson, Ivan Demidov, and Slafkovsky:

They are three really, really special talents that we’ve got and they all drive the group every day. They all have that competitive edge to them, too – they all want to be the best and I think that pushes the group even more. They’re really special players, young and hungry, so I'm really excited for the future.

Caufield on the turning points that led the Habs to a playoff spot:

We’d go on these runs, but they weren't on accident. We looked at ourselves as a group and decided that we needed to turn it around or it was just going to end up how it did the past couple of years. I think we took a big leap in being able to do that; I think we’ve just got to find more consistency in that.

David Savard on the emotions of closing out his career:

It is [emotional]. You don’t get ready for it, in a way. You think you’re ready for it, but I don’t think it’s sunk in just yet. Right now, it’s still a little surreal. For now, it’s just a normal year-end. Obviously a little different than the last game [of the regular season] and knowing this is it, you’re not going to be able to skate on an NHL rink and compete. But at the same time, I know I was ready for it to be the end. We’ll let time settle a little bit and get back to a normal life and be around my family.

Savard on finishing his career with playoffs in Montreal:

It definitely makes it more fun. I wanted to finish in Montreal and to finish with the playoffs was even more special. A guy from Quebec who watched the playoffs when he was young, to be able to experience it was something else. Just talking about it right now is giving me goosebumps. Even talking to Pierre-Luc Dubois, I think he was also moved by the crowd and the ambiance in the arena and everything. It’s something special, and to be able to experience it and to feel the support from the fans all over town... wherever you were, people were into it. It was really something special.

Samuel Montembeault on his injury:

It happened at the start of the second, on a shot from Ryan Leonard, I think. I had a tear in two of my three groin muscles. I tried to stay in the game, but I wasn’t really able to move, and on top of that, I got scored on because of it so I thought it was best for me to leave the game.

Montembeault on what helped the team beat expectations:

I think it was just resilience. [...] There weren’t really a lot of people who thought we were going to get here and make the playoffs. I think that at the start of February, we had, like, a 2% chance of making the playoffs and with the guys, we worked hard, we were able to have some win streaks, and in the playoffs, even if we didn’t get the result we wanted, it’s experience money can’t buy. We were able to play five games. And next year, [...] most of the players will know what to expect. [...] I’m really proud of everyone.

Slafkovsky on his progress and his production this season:

Obviously, I wanted to produce a little more, but overall I think I took a step up and learned a lot during the year. I went through a lot of ups and downs and I was trying to figure out my game. I think towards the end of the season, it was a little better. Maybe it would be nice if next season I start in October, not February.

Hutson on his desire to stay in Montreal:

Yeah, I hope so. It’s a special place to play, and having our young core and all these guys that are still coming up... I think it’s only going to get younger from here, and we’re just excited about what the future can hold.

Hutson on what makes this group special:

I think just how grounded everyone is. There’s no ego, no arrogance, it’s just a bunch of guys who enjoy what we do and who want to play for each other and for the fans.

Anderson on the current state of the team:

The culture we have right now is through the roof. I can't say enough good things about what we have in this locker room and what we've created as a team. I think the pain that we've gone through over the last couple of years and seeing the growth of everybody in our locker room has come a long way. We're in good hands right now with everybody here and things lining up. The fan base has a lot to be excited for in the next couple of years. We're just getting started. I think we're going to be a team that's on the map right now, but then we’ve got to repeat it again next year and go from there.

Anderson on how he bounced back from a difficult season in 2023-24:

I think you just realize you're playing the game you love. You're with your best friends in this locker room. You have a job to do at the end of the day, but you just take it one day at a time right now. And obviously, I think as a team, we're just getting started. It's nice to be back mentally.

Alexandre Carrier on whether he sees himself as a successor to Savard:

Those are big shoes to fill. Listen, I played with Savy for around 50 games, and I learned a lot from him. Obviously, I want to bring what he brings: his leadership, the respect he has from everyone around the League. If I can get that, I definitely want to fill his shoes. He’s a team guy, and I think that’s really important. That’s why he has the respect of all his teammates and the whole League like that. So, if I can get respect like he had, it’ll be mission accomplished for sure.