My Man: Daryanne Ayotte on Samuel Montembeault

MONTREAL – Hockey teams are like family, and for the Habs’ Samuel Montembeault, family is everything.

That explains why he’s so well liked by his peers in and around the rink, and away from it, it’s much of the same.

Earlier this season, the Canadiens’ content team caught up with Montembeault’s girlfriend, Daryanne Ayotte, who explains why the Habs’ No. 35 is an All-Star teammate at home as well.

This interview was conducted on Oct. 17, 2023. Questions and answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

How did you guys meet?

We met at the Festival du blé d’Inde à Saint-Célestin (a wheat festival in Quebec). I was with one of my friends, we were going to meet up with her boyfriend at the time and Samuel was there. The next day, I got a message asking if I was the girl from yesterday, and I replied, “Yeah, who is this?” because I had no idea who was texting me. When I found out he was a hockey player, I hesitated before saying yes to going on a date, and the rest is history.

How was your first date?

I met up with him in Blainville and we went to Juliette & Chocolat. The date went super well. We spoke about hockey and family. One of his top priorities was that his girlfriend got along well with his family and that she was well received by his parents. He told his mom, “I met someone. You’re going to love her.” Today, his parents and I have a great relationship. We’ll have been together six years in August.