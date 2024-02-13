My Man: Caitlin Fitzgerald on Nick Suzuki 

MONTREAL – The “C” on the front of Nick Suzuki’s jersey speaks volumes about his character, most of which is evident to the fanbase.

But as the 24-year-old’s girlfriend Caitlin Fitzgerald notes, there’s far more to the Habs’ captain than advertised.

In August, the Canadiens content crew caught up with Fitzgerald who brought us behind the scenes to tell us more about Suzuki, his friendship with Cole Caufield, the couple’s attachment to Montreal and more.

Please note that the questions and answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

How did you guys meet?

We’re both from London, Ontario. […] We kind of just knew each other through mutual friends. He had been living out of town playing hockey, but we just kind of connected at the time – 2016 or 2017 – on Instagram and Snapchat and the rest is history.

What are some of Nick’s best qualities?

He’s super compassionate. He’s super easy to get along with. There are a lot of things about him all in one realm. I think his demeanor in general is something that is one of his greatest qualities. Anything you throw at him, any stressful situation, any bad situation, he always knows how to handle everything, and he does it calmy.