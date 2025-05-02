Martin St-Louis named a finalist for the Jack Adams Award

BROSSARD – The National Hockey League announced on Friday that the NHL Broadcasters' Association has selected Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St-Louis as a finalist for the Jack Adams Award for the 2024-25 season.

St-Louis led the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2021, after missing out on the tournament the last three seasons. Under his leadership, the Canadiens won 10 more games than in 2023-24 (40 vs. 30) and earned 15 more points in the standings than the previous season (91 vs. 76). The team produced 11 more goals and allowed 20 fewer goals than in 2023-24. In addition, the Club’s power play (20.1% vs. 17.5%) and penalty kill (80.9% vs. 76.5%) efficiencies improved compared to last season.

St-Louis earned his 100th career win as an NHL head coach on February 4 in San Jose. In 283 games at the helm of the Canadiens, the Laval, QC native has a record of 115-131-37.

Before coaching, St-Louis enjoyed a stellar playing career, collecting 1,033 points (391 goals, 642 assists) in 1,134 regular season games with the Calgary Flames, Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers. He added 90 points (42 goals, 48 assists) in 107 playoff games and won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2004. Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018, he won the Hart Trophy in 2004, the Art Ross Trophy in 2004 and 2013, and the Lady Byng Trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2013.

The Jack Adams Award is an annual award presented by the NHL Broadcasters' Association to "the NHL coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team's success." The winner is determined by a poll among the Association's members at the end of the regular season. The award was first presented in 1974 to commemorate the late Jack Adams, longtime coach and general manager of the Detroit Red Wings.

Since its inception, two Canadiens head coaches have been awarded the Jack Adams Award: Scotty Bowman (1976-77) and Pat Burns (1988-89).