Mike Matheson officially added to Canada’s roster 

31-year-old defenseman set for third IIHF World Championship appearance

matheson-worlds-2
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Hockey Canada announced Tuesday that Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson has been officially named to Team Canada’s roster for the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

The 31-year-old confirmed to media last Friday, May 2, that he would be heading overseas to represent his country, with Tuesday’s announcement formalizing the news.

Matheson previously suited up for Canada at 2015 and 2015 world championships, recording 13 points (3G, 10A) in 20 games across both tournaments.

The Montreal native posted 31 points (6G, 25A) for the Habs this season.

Canada opens their tournament against Slovenia on May 10 at 6:20 a.m. ET.

