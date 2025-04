MONTREAL – Despite holding a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes of play, the Canadiens couldn’t stifle a Capitals third-period rally and ultimately fell 5-2 on Sunday at the Bell Centre.

The Caps now have a 3-1 series lead.

Electricity in the air

There was a special atmosphere inside the Bell Centre – and out – once again, with the roaring crowd kicking the decibel meter into high gear.