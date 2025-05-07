Emil Heineman headed to World Championship

MONTREAL – The Swedish Ice Hockey Association announced Wednesday that Canadiens forward Emil Heineman will join Team Sweden for the 2025 IIHF World Championship, taking place from May 9 to 25.

It will mark the 23-year-old’s first appearance in a major international event since the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Sweden, one of this year’s co-hosts, will play its games at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, located just 260 kilometres southwest of the Habs forward’s hometown of Leksand.

Heineman tallied 18 points (10G, 8A) in 62 games this season with Montreal.