Emil Heineman headed to World Championship

23-year-old to represent Sweden on home soil

heino-worlds
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Swedish Ice Hockey Association announced Wednesday that Canadiens forward Emil Heineman will join Team Sweden for the 2025 IIHF World Championship, taking place from May 9 to 25.

It will mark the 23-year-old’s first appearance in a major international event since the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Sweden, one of this year’s co-hosts, will play its games at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, located just 260 kilometres southwest of the Habs forward’s hometown of Leksand.

Heineman tallied 18 points (10G, 8A) in 62 games this season with Montreal.

News Feed

Canadiens, CIBC partner on new premium space at Bell Centre

Mike Matheson officially added to Canada’s roster 

Draft Lottery: Canadiens to pick 16th in Los Angeles

Lane Hutson named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy

Gorton, Hughes close the book on 2024-25 season in year-end presser

A look at the Canadiens’ odds at the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery

Oliver Kapanen and Cayden Primeau loaned to Laval Rocket

Habs gather in Brossard to reflect on 2024-25 season

Martin St-Louis named a finalist for the Jack Adams Award

MTL@WSH: Game recap | Game 5

MTL@WSH: What you need to know | Game 5

Updates from practice – Apr. 29

WSH@MTL: Game recap | Game 4

Updates from morning skate – Apr. 27

Cayden Primeau recalled from Laval Rocket

WSH@MTL: What you need to know | Game 4

WSH@MTL: Game recap | Game 3

Updates from morning skate – Apr. 25