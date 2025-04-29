Updates from practice – Apr. 29

Laine skates with the Habs, Carrier absent

20250429 - Kaiden Guhle
By Montreal Canadiens


BROSSARD – A day to rest and reset was what the Canadiens needed on Monday following a disappointing loss to the Capitals this weekend, resulting in a 3-1 series lead for Washington.

With the series on the line and Game 5 on Wednesday, the team got back to work at the CN Sports Complex today before flying to the American capital.

Five players did not take part in Tuesday’s session, including Josh Anderson, Brendan Gallagher and David Savard (maintenance day). Alexandre Carrier was also absent and is considered day-to-day. The defenseman left Sunday’s game in the third period and did not return. Samuel Montembeault likewise continues to be evaluated on a daily basis.

Patrik Laine, who missed Games 3 and 4 with an upper-body injury, returned to practice with the group.

In total, 19 players skated.

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

40 Armia

21 Guhle

75 Dobes

13 Caufield

48 Hutson

30 Primeau

93 Demidov

8 Matheson

28 Dvorak

47 Struble

71 Evans

72 Xhekaj

 

51 Heineman

 

91 Kapanen

92 Laine

15 Newhook

55 Pezzetta

20 Slafkovsky

14 Suzuki

 

Game 5 is scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. start at Capital One Arena. Fans are encouraged to head to our watch parties at L’espace 1909 and the Casino de Montréal. For tickets to L’espace 1909, click here. For more details, click here.

