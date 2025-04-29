Updates from practice – Apr. 29

BROSSARD – A day to rest and reset was what the Canadiens needed on Monday following a disappointing loss to the Capitals this weekend, resulting in a 3-1 series lead for Washington.

With the series on the line and Game 5 on Wednesday, the team got back to work at the CN Sports Complex today before flying to the American capital.

Five players did not take part in Tuesday’s session, including Josh Anderson, Brendan Gallagher and David Savard (maintenance day). Alexandre Carrier was also absent and is considered day-to-day. The defenseman left Sunday’s game in the third period and did not return. Samuel Montembeault likewise continues to be evaluated on a daily basis.

Patrik Laine, who missed Games 3 and 4 with an upper-body injury, returned to practice with the group.

In total, 19 players skated.