WSH@MTL: What you need to know | Game 4

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN MONTREAL

Looking for the best spots in town to watch Game 4 with your friends and fellow Habs fans? Come feel the playoff energy at one of two watch parties in Montreal:

Be sure to stop by the Fan Jam presented by La Cage in La Cour Rio Tinto outside the Bell Centre for the largest outdoor watch party in town. Showing up outside might also land you the chance to get inside, as the Fan Jam will be giving away a pair of tickets for Game 4.

L’espace 1909, a 17,000-square foot event space adjacent to the Bell Centre, will be hosting an exclusive not-to-be-missed, catered watch party on Sunday. Tickets are required and can be purchased here.

For more details on where to watch Habs games through the playoffs, visit the canadiens.com Playoff Central page or click here.

PLAYOFF 50/50 RAFFLE

The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation’s 50/50 raffle continues throughout Round 1 of the playoffs! All tickets sold—during both home and away games—will be combined into a single cumulative jackpot, starting at a guaranteed $250,000. Once that amount is reached, the pot will keep growing until the end of the final game of the series against the Capitals.

Bonus tickets are also available as an add-on, giving you the chance to win one of 10 additional prizes, including $10,000 in cash, a pair of tickets to a Habs game, a Brendan Gallagher’s game-worn home jersey from the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and more.

To view the full list of prizes or to buy tickets, visit 5050.canadiens.com. Must be 18+ and physically located in the province of Quebec at the time of purchase.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Follow the leaders

Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki haven’t just been Montreal’s best line in the playoffs — they’ve been the best line in the entire National Hockey League. According to Money Puck – the trio, all of whom scored in Game 3 – have generated 4.20 expected goals through the opening-round series, with a league-leading 6.16 expected goals for per 60 minutes. No other line has been more productive this postseason.

Don’t get too comfortable

The Habs dominated Game 3 — even if they wouldn’t say it out loud, the numbers don’t lie . That said, there’s no reason to get comfortable. Trailing 2-1 in the series, against the Eastern Conference’s top team, Montreal will need to bring the same urgency they showed Friday night and protect home ice before heading back to Washington for Game 5.

Never back down never what?

There’s no doubt Washington controlled the physical battle in Games 1 and 2. But in Game 3, Montreal didn’t back down. The Canadiens outhit the Capitals 45-26, wearing them down and eventually pulling away on the scoreboard. Martin St-Louis’ club will need to bring that same physical edge and keep their foot on the gas as they look to even the series at two apiece.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Regular season

Oct. 31 @ WSH: 6-3 WSH

Dec. 7 @ MTL: 4-2 WSH

Jan. 10 @ WSH: 3-2 MTL (OT)

Playoffs

Game 1 | Apr. 21 @ WSH: 3-2 WSH (OT)

Game 2 | Apr. 23 @ WSH: 3-1 WSH

Game 3 | Apr. 25 @ MTL: 6-3 MTL

BY THE NUMBERS: CAPS-HABS

