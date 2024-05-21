Caufield’s four-point effort headlines final day of preliminaries

MONTREAL – Day 12 of the 2024 IIHF World Championship saw six matchups with all but one featuring a member of the Canadiens organization, as preliminary round play wrapped up in Prague and Ostrava.

Vinzenz Rohrer (Austria) bowed out of the tournament, while Cole Caufield (United States), Kaiden Guhle (Canada), Oliver Kapanen (Finland) and Juraj Slafkovsky (Slovakia) played their final tune up games before Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Here’s a recap of today’s games and a look at how the knockout round is shaping up: