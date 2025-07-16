Canadiens unveil 2025-26 season schedule

MONTREAL – The 2025-26 Canadiens season schedule is finally here.

Habs hockey officially returns to the ice on Oct. 8, when the team travels to Toronto to debut against the Maple Leafs for a sixth consecutive season. The Canadiens then face two more Original Six rivals on the road with stops in Detroit and Chicago, before heading home to host the Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre on October 14.

Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton dropped the new calendar in a video posted online, with the help of Patrick Chevrefils, the emergency backup goaltender who went viral after appearing on the bench during the team’s playoff run in April.

Watch the full skit below: