Canadiens unveil 2025-26 season schedule

Habs start season on the road in Toronto on Oct. 8, host home opener against Seattle on Oct. 14

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The 2025-26 Canadiens season schedule is finally here.

Habs hockey officially returns to the ice on Oct. 8, when the team travels to Toronto to debut against the Maple Leafs for a sixth consecutive season. The Canadiens then face two more Original Six rivals on the road with stops in Detroit and Chicago, before heading home to host the Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre on October 14.

Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton dropped the new calendar in a video posted online, with the help of Patrick Chevrefils, the emergency backup goaltender who went viral after appearing on the bench during the team’s playoff run in April.

Watch the full skit below:

EBUG saves Canadiens schedule release

With a potential social media emergency now safely averted following the brief mix-up between Habs brass, take a closer look at the upcoming 82-game slate:

Full Schedule

Date
Time (ET)
Opponent
Wednesday, October 8
7:00 p.m.
@ Toronto
Thursday, October 9
7:00 p.m.
@ Detroit
Saturday, October 11
7:00 p.m.
@ Chicago
Tuesday, October 14
7:00 p.m.
Seattle
Thursday, October 16
7:00 p.m.
Nashville
Saturday, October 18
7:00 p.m.
NY Rangers
Monday, October 20
7:30 p.m.
Buffalo
Wednesday, October 22
8:30 p.m.
@ Calgary
Thursday, October 23
9:00 p.m.
@ Edmonton
Saturday, October 25
7:00 p.m.
@ Vancouver
Tuesday, October 28
10:30 p.m.
@ Seattle
Saturday, November 1
7:00 p.m.
Ottawa
Tuesday, November 4
7:00 p.m.
Philadelphia
Thursday, November 6
7:00 p.m.
@ New Jersey
Saturday, November 8
7:00 p.m.
Utah
Tuesday, November 11
7:00 p.m.
Los Angeles
Thursday, November 13
7:00 p.m.
Dallas
Saturday, November 15
7:00 p.m.
Boston
Monday, November 17
7:30 p.m.
@ Columbus
Thursday, November 20
7:00 p.m.
Washington
Saturday, November 22
7:00 p.m.
Toronto
Wednesday, November 26
9:30 p.m.
@ Utah
Friday, November 28
4:00 p.m.
@ Vegas
Saturday, November 29
3:00 p.m.
@ Colorado
Tuesday, December 2
7:00 p.m.
Ottawa
Wednesday, December 3
7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg
Saturday, December 6
7:00 p.m.
@ Toronto
Sunday, December 7
7:00 p.m.
St. Louis
Tuesday, December 9
7:00 p.m.
Tampa Bay
Thursday, December 11
7:00 p.m.
@ Pittsburgh
Saturday, December 13
7:00 p.m.
@ NY Rangers
Sunday, December 14
7:00 p.m.
Edmonton
Tuesday, December 16
7:00 p.m.
Philadelphia
Thursday, December 18
7:00 p.m.
Chicago
Saturday, December 20
7:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh
Sunday, December 21
7:00 p.m.
@ Pittsburgh
Tuesday, December 23
7:00 p.m.
@ Boston
Sunday, December 28
5:00 p.m.
@ Tampa Bay
Tuesday, December 30
7:00 p.m.
@ Florida
Thursday, January 1
7:00 p.m.
@ Carolina
Saturday, January 3
4:00 p.m.
@ St. Louis
Sunday, January 4
2:00 p.m.
@ Dallas
Wednesday, January 7
7:30 p.m.
Calgary
Thursday, January 8
7:00 p.m.
Florida
Saturday, January 10
7:00 p.m.
Detroit
Monday, January 12
7:30 p.m.
Vancouver
Tuesday, January 13
7:00 p.m.
@ Washington
Thursday, January 15
7:00 p.m.
@ Buffalo
Saturday, January 17
7:00 p.m.
@ Ottawa
Tuesday, January 20
7:00 p.m.
Minnesota
Thursday, January 22
7:00 p.m.
Buffalo
Saturday, January 24
7:00 p.m.
@ Boston
Tuesday, January 27
7:00 p.m.
Vegas
Thursday, January 29
7:00 p.m.
Colorado
Saturday, January 31
7:00 p.m.
@ Buffalo
Monday, February 2
7:30 p.m.
@ Minnesota
Wednesday, February 4
7:00 p.m.
@ Winnipeg
Thursday, February 26
7:00 p.m.
NY Islanders
Saturday, February 28
7:00 p.m.
Washington
Tuesday, March 3
10:00 p.m.
@ San Jose
Friday, March 6
9:00 p.m.
@ Anaheim
Saturday, March 7
7:00 p.m.
@ Los Angeles
Tuesday, March 10
7:00 p.m.
Toronto
Wednesday, March 11
7:30 p.m.
@ Ottawa
Saturday, March 14
7:00 p.m.
San Jose
Sunday, March 15
7:00 p.m.
Anaheim
Tuesday, March 17
7:00 p.m.
Boston
Thursday, March 19
7:00 p.m.
@ Detroit
Saturday, March 21
7:00 p.m.
NY Islanders
Tuesday, March 24
7:00 p.m.
Carolina
Thursday, March 26
7:00 p.m.
Columbus
Saturday, March 28
7:00 p.m.
@ Nashville
Sunday, March 29
5:00 p.m.
@ Carolina
Tuesday, March 31
7:00 p.m.
@ Tampa Bay
Thursday, April 2
7:00 p.m.
@ NY Rangers
Saturday, April 4
7:00 p.m.
@ New Jersey
Sunday, April 5
7:00 p.m.
New Jersey
Tuesday, April 7
7:00 p.m.
Florida
Thursday, April 9
7:00 p.m.
Tampa Bay
Saturday, April 11
7:00 p.m.
Columbus
Sunday, April 12
6:00 p.m.
@ NY Islanders
Tuesday, April 14
7:00 p.m.
@ Philadelphia

At a glance

Season opener
MTL@TOR
Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025

Home opener
SEA@MTL
Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025

Busiest month
16 games
January 2026

Quietest month
4 games
February 2026

Busiest day of the week
23 games
Saturday

Regular season finale
MTL@PHI
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2026

For priority access to purchase regular season tickets when they go on sale in September, fans can subscribe to the Canadiens’ official Ticket Sales newsletter by clicking here.

If October is too long to wait for Habs hockey, eager fans can already get their tickets for the Prospect Showdown presented by IGA in collaboration with Voisin. Taking place Sept. 13 and 14, the event will see top rookies from the Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Jets and Senators face off at the Bell Centre. Tickets are on sale now and start at just $10. For more information, click here.

