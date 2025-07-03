How to watch Canadiens Development Camp Scrimmage

BROSSARD – Wake up babe, hockey’s on.

Canadiens prospects will hit the ice at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard on Thursday to wrap up the team’s development camp with an intrasquad scrimmage, open to the public and free to attend.

The full game will be streamed on the official Canadiens YouTube and Twitch accounts as of 11:00 a.m., powered by Under Armour.

Both English- and French-language broadcasts will be available for fans tuning in on YouTube, with live play-by-play coming courtesy of Sean Campbell and Alexis Goulet, respectively.

On Twitch, the game will only be streamed in French.

Rosters for the two teams will be shared closer to game time.

Follow the Canadiens on YouTube and Twitch to be notified when the puck drops, plus stay tuned after the final buzzer; later in the afternoon, 2024 NHL Draft pick Michael Hage will host a live Q&A with fans on both platforms.