Canadiens acquire forward Zachary Bolduc from the St. Louis Blues

Defenseman Logan Mailloux is heading to St. Louis in the deal

BolducMaillouxHorizontalEN
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Tuesday that the team has acquired forward Zachary Bolduc from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for defenseman Logan Mailloux.

Bolduc appeared in 72 games with the Blues in 2024-25, recording 19 goals and 17 assists. The 22-year-old right winger ranked fourth in goals and first in differential (plus-20) among all rookies this season. A Trois-Rivieres, QC native, Bolduc was selected in the by the Blues in the first round (17th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Mailloux played 63 games with the Laval Rocket in the AHL this season, tallying 33 points (12G, 21A). The 22-year-old defenseman was selected by the Canadiens in the first round (31st overall) of the 2021 Entry Draft.

