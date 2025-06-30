Canadiens submit qualifying offers to five players 

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Monday that the club has submitted qualifying offers to forward Sean Farrell, defensemen Jayden Struble and William Trudeau, and goaltenders Jakub Dobes and Cayden Primeau.

Dobes played 16 games with the Canadiens this season, posting a 7-4-3 record, with a 2.74 GAA and a .909 save percentage. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound netminder ranked fourth in wins among NHL rookie goaltenders and was one of five first-year goaltenders to earn a shutout. Dobes, who started the 2024-25 season with the Laval Rocket, recorded a shutout in his first career NHL game against the Florida Panthers on December 28, 2024. The Ostrava, CZE native also played three postseason contests and earned his first career playoff win on April 25 against the Washington Capitals.

Farrell appeared in 67 games with the Rocket in 2024-25, tallying 44 points (20G, 24A) in his second season in the AHL. The 23-year-old forward ranked third on the team in points (tied with Owen Beck) and fifth in goals (tied with Joshua Roy). Farrell also produced three goals and seven assists in 13 AHL playoff games.

Primeau played 11 games with the Canadiens in 2024-25, earning a 2-3-1 record. The 25-year-old goaltender also appeared in 26 games with the Rocket, posting a 21-2-2 record, with a .927 save percentage and a 1.96 GAA. Primeau and Connor Hughes were awarded the Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award this season, which is presented to the goaltenders of the team that allows the fewest goals per game during the regular season.

Struble skated in 56 games with the Canadiens this season, scoring two goals and adding 11 assists. The 23-year-old rearguard also served 52 penalty minutes and recorded 124 hits, ranking fifth on the team for the latter (tied with Jake Evans). The Cumberland, RI native also partook in his first two career NHL playoff games this season against the Washington Capitals.

Trudeau played 68 games with the Rocket this season, scoring five goals and adding 14 helpers. The Varennes, QC native also posted a plus-14 differential and spent 54 minutes in the penalty box. In eight playoff contests with Laval, Trudeau registered three assists.