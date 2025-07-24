MONTREAL – There are two seasons in Montreal: hockey season and festival season.

For three straight weekends in August, thousands of festivalgoers will descend on Parc Jean-Drapeau for Montreal’s famous musical trifecta: OSHEAGA, îLESONIQ and LASSO.

As it has since 2006, OSHEAGA will lead the charge. The three-day mainstay — a local staple long before îLESONIQ joined the setlist in 2014 and LASSO in 2021 — returns August 1 to 3 with a killer lineup headlined by, yes, The Killers on Friday, Tyler, the Creator on Saturday, and Olivia Rodrigo on Sunday.