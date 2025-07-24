O(CH)EAGA

Habs reveal their top artists for next weekend’s music festival in Montreal

osheagatext
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – There are two seasons in Montreal: hockey season and festival season.

TICKETS: OSHEAGA 2025

For three straight weekends in August, thousands of festivalgoers will descend on Parc Jean-Drapeau for Montreal’s famous musical trifecta: OSHEAGA, îLESONIQ and LASSO.

As it has since 2006, OSHEAGA will lead the charge. The three-day mainstay — a local staple long before îLESONIQ joined the setlist in 2014 and LASSO in 2021 — returns August 1 to 3 with a killer lineup headlined by, yes, The Killers on Friday, Tyler, the Creator on Saturday, and Olivia Rodrigo on Sunday.

OSH25-WebV-RS-PosterLineup-1920x1080-FR

Featuring a well-rounded roster of musical acts, we checked in with the Habs' own roster to find out who the players are most excited to see.

Locker room DJs will be pleased with the healthy serving of EDM, as Canadiens-approved headliners like The Chainsmokers, plus sets from Lost Frequencies and James Hype, are set to get the crowd, well… hyped, on Friday and Saturday.

It’s also no secret that hockey players love country, so it should come as no surprise Shaboozey and country-rap sensation BigXThaPlug appear on several must-see lists.

Here’s a full list of player picks:

PLAYER 

ARTISTS 

Zachary Bolduc 

The Chainsmokers Lost Frequencies Shaboozey 

Alexandre Carrier 

BigXthaPlug Kaleo 

Jakub Dobes 

BigXthaPlug Doechii James Hype Lost Frequencies 

Noah Dobson 

The Chainsmokers Shaboozey 

Jake Evans 

The Chainsmokers The Killers 

Kaiden Guhle 

BigXthaPlug The Killers Gracie Abrams 

Lane Hutson 

The Chainsmokers 

Patrik Laine 

The Chainsmokers James Hype 

Mike Matheson 

The Chainsmokers 

Alex Newhook 

Cage The Elephant Dominic Fike 

Jayden Struble 

Cage The Elephant Glass Animals Tyler, The Creator 

Nick Suzuki 

Alex Warren 

For tickets to OSHEAGA 2025, click here.

News Feed

Canadiens unveil 2025-26 season schedule

One-year contract for Joe Veleno 

Goal standard

Two-year contract for goaltender Jakub Dobes

Recap: 2025 Canadiens Development Camp scrimmage

One-year contract for defenseman William Trudeau

How to watch Canadiens Development Camp Scrimmage

One-year contracts for Sean Farrell and Marc Del Gaizo

Q&A Recap: Alexandre Carrier and Alex Newhook

Zachary Bolduc: ‘I grew up watching the Montreal Canadiens, it’s exciting’

One-year contracts for Alex Belzile and Nate Clurman

One-year contracts for Samuel Blais and Kaapo Kahkonen

Canadiens acquire forward Zachary Bolduc from the St. Louis Blues

Canadiens acquire seventh-round pick from Carolina

Canadiens submit qualifying offers to five players 

Canadiens will hold their development camp from July 1 to 3

Bobrov: ‘We wanted to add a lot of compete and grit’

Recap: 2025 NHL Draft