Recap: 2025 Canadiens Development Camp scrimmage

Canadiens prospects compete in pair of intrasquad scrimmages, wrap up development camp with a shootout on the South Shore

20250703-SCRIMMAGE-THUMB
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – Team Red and Team White split bragging rights at the CN Sports Complex on Thursday, as part of the intrasquad scrimmages and shootout at the 2025 Canadiens Development Camp powered by Under Armour.

The teams skated to a 2-2 draw in Game 1, before Team Red edged Team White in a dramatic 2-1 finish in Game 2. A shootout followed both scrimmages, which Team White won 3-2 on the strength of goals from Hayden Paupanekis, Sam Harris and Aatos Koivu. Tyler Thorpe and LJ Mooney converted for Team Red.

Here is a breakdown of the rosters for the 25-minute, 4-on-4 intrasquad scrimmages:

dev-camp-20250703-roster

GAME 1: WHITE 2-2 RED

02:45
White 0-[1] Red
Thorpe (Mooney, Mittelstadt)

Tyler Thorpe opens the scoring

14:13 
White 0-[2] Red
Trudeau (Konyushkov, Eriksson)

Trudeau makes it 2-0

15:29
White [1]-2 Red
Pickford (Unassisted)

Pickford puts Team White on the board

24:51
White [2]-2 Red
Paupanekis (Lavigne, Handel)

Paupanekis ties the game

GAME 2: WHITE 1-2 RED

21:13 
White 1-0 Red
Lavigne (Harris, Hage)

Lavigne opens the scoring

22:16
White 1-1 Red
Trudeau (Eriksson)

Trudeau scores his second goal of the day

24:47
White 1-2 Red
Thorpe (Khanin)

Thorpe scores the game-winning goal

Team
Player
Result
Harris
✅ 
🔴
Khanin
Paupanekis
✅ 
🔴
Konyushkov
Handel
🔴
Thorpe
✅ 
Pickford
🔴
Sawyer
Koivu 
✅ 
🔴
Mooney
✅ 

Rewatch the scrimmage on-demand on YouTube:

