Recap: 2025 Canadiens Development Camp scrimmage

BROSSARD – Team Red and Team White split bragging rights at the CN Sports Complex on Thursday, as part of the intrasquad scrimmages and shootout at the 2025 Canadiens Development Camp powered by Under Armour.

The teams skated to a 2-2 draw in Game 1, before Team Red edged Team White in a dramatic 2-1 finish in Game 2. A shootout followed both scrimmages, which Team White won 3-2 on the strength of goals from Hayden Paupanekis, Sam Harris and Aatos Koivu. Tyler Thorpe and LJ Mooney converted for Team Red.

Here is a breakdown of the rosters for the 25-minute, 4-on-4 intrasquad scrimmages: