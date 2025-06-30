Canadiens acquire seventh-round pick from Carolina

Hurricanes receive Cayden Primeau’s negotiating rights in exchange

cms-20250630-primeau-EN-v2
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Monday that the team has acquired a seventh-round pick in 2026 from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for goaltender Cayden Primeau’s negotiating rights.

In 2024-25, Primeau appeared in 11 games with the Habs and registered a 2-3-1 record, in addition to 26 games with the Laval Rocket where he posted a 21-2-2 record, a .927 save percentage and a 1.96 GAA.

The Farmington Hills, MI native was drafted by the Canadiens in the seventh round (199th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

