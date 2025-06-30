Canadiens will hold their development camp from July 1 to 3

BROSSARD – The Montreal Canadiens announced on Monday that the team will hold its development camp from July 1 to 3 at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard.

This year, a total of 31 players will participate in the camp, including 15 forwards, 12 defensemen and four goaltenders.

Eight of the nine players selected by the Canadiens at the 2025 NHL Draft held on June 27-28 in Los Angeles will be among the participants.

The list of players invited to the camp includes 22 prospects drafted by the Canadiens, two players acquired via free agency and seven players invited on a try-out basis. Click here to see the list of players.

This year, players will be grouped by positions. The first on-ice practice session will be on Wednesday, July 2 at 11:00 a.m. on both ice surfaces of the CN Sports Complex. All practices and scrimmages are open to the public.

Guest Coaches – 2025 Development camp