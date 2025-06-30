Canadiens will hold their development camp from July 1 to 3

On-ice sessions will start on Wednesday, July 2 at 9:15 a.m. for goaltenders and at 11:00 a.m. for forwards and defensemen

By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – The Montreal Canadiens announced on Monday that the team will hold its development camp from July 1 to 3 at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard.

This year, a total of 31 players will participate in the camp, including 15 forwards, 12 defensemen and four goaltenders.

Eight of the nine players selected by the Canadiens at the 2025 NHL Draft held on June 27-28 in Los Angeles will be among the participants.

The list of players invited to the camp includes 22 prospects drafted by the Canadiens, two players acquired via free agency and seven players invited on a try-out basis. Click here to see the list of players.

This year, players will be grouped by positions. The first on-ice practice session will be on Wednesday, July 2 at 11:00 a.m. on both ice surfaces of the CN Sports Complex. All practices and scrimmages are open to the public.

Guest Coaches – 2025 Development camp

Kori Cheverie
Head coach
Montreal Victoire (PWHL)
Travis Davies
Assistant coach

U11, U13 & U15 (Kuujjuaq Ummimaks)

Ilia Ejov 
Goaltender coach
Concordia Stingers
Jonathan Ferland
Assistant coach
Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)
Alexandre Jacques
Head coach
Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)
Peter Johnston
Grand Chief
Council of Yukon First Nations
Olivier Magnan
Head coach
Stanstead College (U16 AAA & U17 AAA)
Jason Smith
Assistant coach
Brown University (ECAC)

Players participating in the on-ice practices will be available to the media every day following the sessions.

On-ice sessions and media availabilities schedule

Tuesday, July 1

Tests & off-ice workouts
Media availabilities
TBD
Press conference room

Wednesday, July 2

On-ice training
9:15 a.m.
Rink #2
Goaltenders
On-ice training
11:00 a.m.
Rink #1
Forwards
On-ice training
11:00 a.m.
Rink #2
Defensemen
Media availabilities
1:00 p.m.
Soccer field

Thursday, July 3

On-ice training
10:00 a.m.
Rink #2
Goaltenders
On-ice training

11:00 a.m.

Rink #2
Team A vs. Team B Scrimmage
Media availabilities
1:00 p.m.
Soccer field

